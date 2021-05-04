Amanda Seales Calls Kamala Harris ‘Embarrassing’ After Saying America Isn’t a Racist Country [WATCH]



*GOP Senator Tim Scott and VP Kamala Harris caused quite a stir when they both announced that America is not a racist country… while also admitting that racism exists.

In his response to President Joe Biden’s “first address to Congress,” Scott noted his belief that America is not a racist nation.

“Hear me clearly. America is not a racist country. It’s backward to fight discrimination with different types of discrimination and it’s wrong to try to use our painful past to dishonestly shut down debates in the present,” Scott said in his message. Harris later co-signed his remarks, stating, “I don’t think America is a racist country but we also do have to speak truth to the history of racism in our country and its existence today.”

In response to Harris, Seales said in a video shared on social media, “Okay so everybody on some bulls–t, cool, cool, cool, cool, cool, cool, cool, cool, cool. That was dumb and embarrassingly and she embarrassed everyone who supported her.”

In the caption to the post, she added, “D*mn, Kamala. The paradoxical political pandering is TIRED and insulting to the constituency that supported you along with affirming the doubts of those that didn’t. Please fix this ASAPtuously.” Check out her post below.

Per MadameNoire, in the comments of her post, actress and producer Vanessa Williams wrote, “This ain’t right! We don’t have to THINK about whether AMERICA is a racist country. It is one… without question. 🤦🏾‍♀️ wowza.” Best-selling author Ty Alexander also commented, “We often forget they’re still politicians. There’s a certain song and dance she’s always gonna have to do in order to even be in that position. And because she’s a Black woman she gone have to sing and dance even harder than Barack did.”

This was dumb and embarrassing. https://t.co/0PzUFl0Syp — Amanda Seales 🇬🇩✊🏾 △⃒⃘ (@amandaseales) April 29, 2021

Speaking of being Black, the non-profit organization Gold House has named Vice President Harris as one of the top 100 Most Impactful Asians of 2021.

“Our leaders can no longer just be great – they must be good,” said Bing Chen, president and co-founder of Gold House. “They can’t just represent us in celebration – they must also elevate us when we’re in pain.

“That’s why this year’s Gold House A100 List spotlights leaders who were excellent in achievement and eminent in activism. This is, in so many ways, the fight for our lives – and we need fighters who see that.”