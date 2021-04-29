Racist White Woman Fired After Telling Black Neighbor She Isn’t ‘Right Color’

*A white Virginia woman has been fired from her job at the Chesterfield Food Bank after she was caught on camera telling her Black neighbor that she’s “not the right color.”

The neighbor has identified by the Daily Mail as Laquetta Good. In footage of the incident, Good is seen standing on her porch in Colonial Heights as the racist white woman — who was wearing a nametag with “Hilary” written on it, confronted her.

“You are not the right color, honey,” the white woman yells.

When Good asks “I’m a n****r?,” the white woman can be heard yelling back “Yes, you are.”

“Let’s rewind back to the beginning when she called the police to search my house for drugs because her words were I couldn’t afford my house, I never leave the house so I had to sell drugs because I’m black and had a Porsche,” Good wrote in a Facebook post on Friday. “Yes the POLICE SURE DID SEARCH MY HOUSE FOR DRUGS SMH. No drugs were found I work from home!! This has been going on for MONTHS.”

Good told the Daily Mail that she and the woman have had issues as a result of their children not getting along.

“She has called me many names before but to hear her being racist, that really shocked me,” Good said. “You should be able to feel comfortable in your own home. This is not acceptable. We still have a long way to go as a society for equality.”

Good said that her neighbor called the police to search her house for drugs. The white woman allegedly told police “I couldn’t afford my house, I never leave the house so I had to sell drugs because I’m black and had a Porsche,” Good added. The house was later searched by police but no drugs were found.

After posting the videos on Facebook, Good’s account was suspended for three days because she “didn’t follow our Community Standards on hate speech.”

After footage of the incident went viral, “Hilary” was fired from the Chesterfield Food Bank.

“We want to thank everyone for reaching out to us in regards to the video and story that was posted this morning regarding a confrontation between an individual and one of our employees in their neighborhood ,” Chesterfield Food Bank CEO Kim Hill said in a statement. “We, here at the CFB, are broken-hearted to view this conduct as it goes directly against our values and beliefs. We are honored to serve everyone in need with dignity & integrity.”

“In response to this situation, we have terminated this employee,” Hill added. “We remain committed to creating and providing a positive, uplifting, and encouraging environment for our staff, volunteers, and clients.”