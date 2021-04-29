*LOS ANGELES – Acclaimed filmmaker and video game creative/artistic director Matty Rich teams up with CLU (The Center for Learning Unlimited) for the pilot educational project Writing and Developing Video Games. Rich serves as creator and lead instructor of the new endeavor. Course participants are neurodiverse adults enrolled in CLU’s 3-year animation career training program.

In late 2020, CLU and Rich launched the video game program with a one-day intensive. January 2021 ushered in the first set of interactive sessions. The initial six-week class met virtually (for 2 hours per week) and boasted an astounding 100% completion rate. The second six-week course – again featuring Matty Rich at the helm – continues with the core concept of video game writing, particularly in creating interesting characters, conflict, emotions, originality, style, and purposeful game mechanics.

“Matty’s extensive expertise is a welcomed addition to our preparation-for-employment programming efforts on behalf of neurodiverse adults. This unique offering has been exciting and has been a real-world experience for the students,” says CLU Co-founder and Director Virginia Erxleben, EdD, BCET.

Erxleben continues her praise of Rich. “Thank you, Matty, for offering your expertise to CLU’s blossoming, creative, complex learners. The video game workshop more than complements the groundwork for their chosen professions. Bravo!”

“I came prepared to teach how to write and create video games, but I got a chance to learn from my students, too. I learned that we all have something special to offer. I learned that everyone has a story that they want to tell at some level, to somebody, and I also learned the importance of listening to those thoughts and ideas,” says Rich.

Rich – renowned in the interactive industry since Paris, France-based video game giant Ubisoft recruited him as creative director for popular street racing title “187 Ride or Die” – continues to impart actionable insights for fledgling CLU designers. Throughout both six-week CLU courses thus far, Rich has invited well known video game producing experts to share their experiences and information on lucrative career opportunities. The crowning achievement for each of Rich’s CLU’s students is an original, illustrated pitch deck.

“I was in awe at the level of talent and creativity in these young adults. They are as talented as anyone I’ve worked with in this industry and some of them are ready to be considered for hire as game writers, designers, character designers and engineers” says Rich.

CLU is a non-profit organization that presents instructional programs, career development, and mentorship for animation students (ages 18+) on the autism spectrum. In summer 2021, CLU will launch Brainstorm Productions, a full-service animation studio. Brainstorm will staff CLU graduates on contract assignments and original creative development projects. Potential clients, such as video game companies, film and TV producers, and small business advertisers, are encouraged to connect with CLU. To read breaking Brainstorm Productions news, follow CLU on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/center-for-learning-unlimited).

About Matty Rich

Discovered by Oscar award winning director Jonathan Demme, Matty Rich made his way to the Hollywood scene in the early 90’s, gaining major recognition as 19-year-old acclaimed writer/director/producer in his award-winning film “Straight out of Brooklyn. The movie went on to be a huge success winning the Sundance Film Festival Award, the NAACP Image Award, Independent Spirit Award, CEBA Award, Big Apple Award, Producer’s Guild of America and the Nova Award. From there Rich signed a 3-picture deal that including the Touchstone Pictures/Disney classic movie “The Inkwell”. Other credits include, the Whitney Houston Story for Showtime Network, the Jimi Hendrix for Showtime Network and the Tupac Shakur Story for HBO, just to name a few.

Next stop Paris France where Rich served as the creative director and artistic director for Ubisoft’s video game “187 Ride or Die”. From there he worked as advisor & consultant on several other video games and on many video game panels.

In 2020 at the Sundance Film Festival, director Matty Rich showcased a short film at a private reception in the hopes to get funding to make it into a feature film or even a TV series. Titled C+U+R+E the short centers on an African American kid with miraculous healing powers. The short-sparked interest and is in development.

Matty Rich serves as a screenwriting faculty member for the American Film Institute (AFI) and a writing/directing advisor for the Sundance Film Festival Co//AB on-line platform

About the Center of Learning Unlimited

Established in 2002, The Center for Learning Unlimited has a calling to reconnect complex young learners with their academic social and emotional potential, thereby empowering them to engage as citizens of the 21st Century. CLU serves both publicly and privately sponsored students with learning challenges in grades kindergarten through 12. This therapeutic educational environment is characterized by individualized teaching plans, an exceptional faculty, and year-round initiatives structured to meet the needs of the students in their families. CLU also is home to a swiftly growing animation and video gaming career training program for adults on the autism spectrum.

To learn more about CLU visit them at www.cflu.org.

source: Reid J~Rich, Sr. Publicist – Infinite Scope PR