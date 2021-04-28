Wednesday, April 28, 2021
HomeNews
News

Willow Smith Comes Out As Polyamorous, Says ‘Marriage Irks Me’ [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
0


*On the latest episode of ‘Red Table Talk,” Willow Smith got candid about her views on relationships — admitting that she supports the polyamorous lifestyle but she doesn’t have much sex. 

Willow, 20, spoke with her mother Jada Pinkett Smith and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris on the Facebook Watch series, admitting that she “couldn’t see myself going past two outside of myself,” she said, in reference to being a polyamorous person. 

“Let’s say you haven’t always been the person wanting sex all the time, but your partner is. Are you going to be the person to say, ‘Just because I don’t have these needs, you can’t have them either?'”

READ MORE: Willow Smith Goes Full Pop-Punk with ‘Transparent Soul’ Feat. Travis Barker on Drums (Watch)

She continued, “That’s one of the reasons why I was interested in poly because I was introduced to it through kind of a nonsexual lens. In my friend group, I’m the only polyamorous person and I have the least sex out of all of my friends.”

When it comes to marriage, Willow said, “The history of marriage really irks me.” 

“Just the history of marriage as a whole and what it has represented over the years, for women in particular,” she said. “I feel like the only way that I would get married is — let’s say me and my partner or partners wants to help people, and we need to put our finances together in order to make that vision happen.”

She added, “That’s the only way I could see myself getting married.”

Watch the full interview below. 

“Red Table Talk” airs on Wednesdays at 9am PT/12pm ET on Facebook Watch.

Previous articleWillow Smith Goes Full Pop-Punk with ‘Transparent Soul’ Feat. Travis Barker on Drums (Watch)
Next articleOhio Man Faces Felony Charges after Racist Threats Toward Black DoorDash Driver Goes Viral (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO