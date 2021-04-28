Willow Smith Comes Out As Polyamorous, Says ‘Marriage Irks Me’ [WATCH]



*On the latest episode of ‘Red Table Talk,” Willow Smith got candid about her views on relationships — admitting that she supports the polyamorous lifestyle but she doesn’t have much sex.

Willow, 20, spoke with her mother Jada Pinkett Smith and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris on the Facebook Watch series, admitting that she “couldn’t see myself going past two outside of myself,” she said, in reference to being a polyamorous person.

“Let’s say you haven’t always been the person wanting sex all the time, but your partner is. Are you going to be the person to say, ‘Just because I don’t have these needs, you can’t have them either?'”

RTT Fam, we’re back! ❤️ This week we’ve got an episode all about ethical non-monogamy, and yes, the subject challenges many of our perceptions about relationships. Is monogamy the only option? Let’s find out! pic.twitter.com/MjW0pebiG1 — Red Table Talk (@RedTableTalk) April 28, 2021

She continued, “That’s one of the reasons why I was interested in poly because I was introduced to it through kind of a nonsexual lens. In my friend group, I’m the only polyamorous person and I have the least sex out of all of my friends.”

When it comes to marriage, Willow said, “The history of marriage really irks me.”

“Just the history of marriage as a whole and what it has represented over the years, for women in particular,” she said. “I feel like the only way that I would get married is — let’s say me and my partner or partners wants to help people, and we need to put our finances together in order to make that vision happen.”

She added, “That’s the only way I could see myself getting married.”

Watch the full interview below.

“Red Table Talk” airs on Wednesdays at 9am PT/12pm ET on Facebook Watch.