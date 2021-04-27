God’s House of Hip Hop 20/20 Summer Fest/LA Streaming Tickets On Sale NOW

The headliners for Day 1 include Alex Zurdo, Derek Minor, Flame, WHATUPRG, Angie Rose, Steven Malcolm, and Aha Gazelle. The artists headlining on Day 2 are Canton Jones, Manny Montes, Bizzle, Dee-1, Bryann Trejo, 1K Phew, Wande, Emcee N.I.C.E., and Jor’Dan Armstrong. Other artists performing on the opening day of the festival include Canon, Gawvi, Joey Vantes, S.O., Propaganda, HeeSun Lee, Paul Russell, H.U.R.T., Miz Tiffany, Parris Chariz, Young Noah, Harmini, Travis August, Illuminate, Dusty Marshall, and Davion Grayson. The second day of the event features Ruslan, A.I. The Anomaly, Uzuhan, Jered Sanders, Brvndon P, Eshon Burgundy, Uncle Reece, nobigdyl, Mission, Rockstar, Th3 Saga, Toya Foreal, Jon Keith, 1K Pson, Datin, Main Main, Shepherd, Reconcile, Miles Minnick, Ada Betsabe, Loso, RareBreed, Torey D’Shaun, Keasha, Kevi Morse, Sevin Duce, Brea Miles, Rezurrection, Bridgewater, Bri Smilez, Traxx, The Cofields, and Kyle Alexander. Winners from the Last 10 In contest with partners TrackStarz, MTMV Sports, Colony of Light, Street Psalms with Those Baxters, God’s Calamari, and Coalition Kingdom will also take the stage. Reggie Rocc, Lamar Riddick, Breekay & Kasairi, Legend, and Nikki Joy will perform on Friday, and Samantha White, Jus Murray, L3x Divine, and International Show will perform on Saturday. When pandemic forced the shutdown of live events in 2020, Emcee N.I.C.E. and Chantal Grayson immediately began working to revamp their plans. “We were among the first to postpone our festival and not cancel, understanding that the pandemic would take more than a moment to pass,” he said. “Had we not postponed, we would have been truly financially hit, but postponing allowed us to retain our headliners and lineup.” The reset also afforded the festival the opportunity to align with The Probus Group headed by Victor Martinez to bring high value film production to the event. God’s House of Hip Hop’s 20/20 Summer Fest will adhere to the new guidelines for live performance events. “We are implementing the CDC, State of California, and City of Los Angeles safety protocols first and foremost,” Grayson said. Emcee N.I.C.E. added, “The changes that we had to make touched a multitude of things and were sweeping. With the City of Los Angeles currently being at the Orange tier, things are still pretty limited. We are looking at a limited capacity ranging from 37% to 67%, if everyone is fully vaccinated. Not to mention even the way people order food now when at the venue will be new and different.” Emcee N.I.C.E. and Grayson were able to retain the majority of the original lineup. “Our lineup is beyond filled with excitement,” N.I.C.E. said. “Keep in mind, a lot of artists have been dormant since their tours were shut down and shows cancelled.” Grayson added, “We want our festival to help spark light and our support performers return to touring. I believe that music and live events are healing in nature.” Ryan Northcott, Banc of California Stadium / Los Angeles Football Club EVP, Entertainment and Development, said his whole team is excited about the 20/20 Summer Fest taking place in September. “Emcee N.I.C.E. and Chantal are ideal producers,” he said. “While everyone was contemplating their next moves, they were in motion, researching to get a better understanding of the pandemic and then readjust their festival plans to accommodate. They approached me with a game plan for 20/20 Summer Fest 2021 understanding what the new guidelines could be and what restrictions will be in place. It made complete sense and here we are.” Hip Hop pioneer and legend Kurtis Blow, and syndicated radio personalities Chris Chicago and Willie Moore Jr. are three of the event’s hosts. The event’s seven deejays are legendary DJ I Rock Jesus; DJ Standout; Fleet Gospel DJ Ms. Eclectic; Stellar Award Winner DJ Dwight Stone; DJ Jesus Beats; DJ Will from Jacksonville and Mr. CSA2K. Hamilton and Grayson’s God’s House of Hip Hop (GH3 Radio) which boasts 24/7 programming of Christian Hip Hop (CHH), Latin CHH, and Gospel Hip Hop music is nominated for the 2021 36th Stellar Awards Internet Station of the Year. In 2019, GH3 Radio won Gospel Hip Hop Station of the Year. God’s House of Hip Hop has received multiple The Spin Awards and been nominated for a Steeple Awards and Kingdom Choice Awards. Last year, Emcee N.I.C.E. and Grayson launched Rhythm & Praise Radio, R&P, Gospel’s R&B. 20/20 Summer Fest In-Person tickets can be purchased via https://2020summerfest.frontgatetickets.com/ Streaming tickets are available via https://2020summerfest.frontgatetickets.com/ About 1K Phew 1K Phew has been dubbed the voice of the millenials and is currently starring in a mini-series called “Better Days.” The Reach Records recording artist is also a Billboard chart-topping artist who has landed in the Top 5 on the Billboard Christian Digital Song Sales chart as well as Top 15 on both the Billboard Rap Album Sales chart and the Hot Christian Songs chart. He can be found on the NBA 2K20 Soundtrack. https://www.instagram.com/1kphew/ http://reachrecords.com/artists/1k-phew/