Tuesday, April 27, 2021
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

God’s House of Hip Hop 20/20 Summer Fest/LA Streaming Tickets On Sale NOW

By Fisher Jack
0

God's House of Hip Hop - Summerfest*(Los Angeles, CA – Streaming tickets are now on sale at https://2020summerfest.frontgatetickets.com/ for God’s House of Hip Hop 20/20 Summer Fest happening Friday, September 17, and Saturday, September 18, at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

In-person tickets will go on sale Friday, April 30. Festival producers Chantal “Chanie G” Grayson and Aulsondro “Novelist” Hamilton aka Emcee N.I.C.E., who is also one of the headliners, announced the new dates, lineup, and live event safety measures for the first two-day Christian Hip Hop (CHH), Latin CHH, and Gospel Hip Hop music with more than 70 artists to play North America.

During a virtual press conference, Emcee N.I.C.E. and three of the headliners, Angie Rose, Bizzle and Canton Jones, explained what attendees can expect from their shows. Capitol Christian Music Group recording artist Angie Rose says her set will showcase a variety of styles.

“I was able to drop an EP recently, so I am definitely excited to put on some of that music that I have not been able to perform,” she said. “I’m excited to see what that looks like, bringing the Latin flare, bringing the big sound — dumping, dancing. We also have moments of straight-up hip hop. So I’m excited about a lot of diversity that I’ll be able to put together especially at that time, considering some of the newer music we are creating.”
Playable Video

God Over Money head Bizzle expounded on what fans should anticipate from his performance. “I think you can expect what you usually get from me which is I’m going to keep it raw,” he said. “I’m going to keep it true. I might even preach a little, bit if I can fit some in. I always try to stay open to what God wants me to tell his people because they are his people.”

Grammy-nominated artist Canton Jones said he is looking forward to being at the festival. “So you’re going to see a kid in a candy store because of just one, being back on the stage,” he said. “Two, being around your peers, and three, just giving God glory and praise for still being alive and for making it through the pandemic, for your family being in place.”

Emcee N.I.C.E. said his show will be special because it will be one of his last performances. “For me cause I’m retiring,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s going to be a whole lot of surprises. I’ve got some major heavyweights in gospel that’s going to come out. I’ve got some hip hop legends that’s going to come out. I’m just going to do what I do. A lot of people haven’t really seen me get it in only because I’ve been in executive mode.”
Playable Video

The headliners for Day 1 include Alex Zurdo, Derek Minor, Flame, WHATUPRG, Angie Rose, Steven Malcolm, and Aha Gazelle. The artists headlining on Day 2 are Canton Jones, Manny Montes, Bizzle, Dee-1, Bryann Trejo, 1K Phew, Wande, Emcee N.I.C.E., and Jor’Dan Armstrong.

Other artists performing on the opening day of the festival include Canon, Gawvi, Joey Vantes, S.O., Propaganda, HeeSun Lee, Paul Russell, H.U.R.T., Miz Tiffany, Parris Chariz, Young Noah, Harmini, Travis August, Illuminate, Dusty Marshall, and Davion Grayson.

The second day of the event features Ruslan, A.I. The Anomaly, Uzuhan, Jered Sanders, Brvndon P, Eshon Burgundy, Uncle Reece, nobigdyl, Mission, Rockstar, Th3 Saga, Toya Foreal, Jon Keith, 1K Pson, Datin, Main Main, Shepherd, Reconcile, Miles Minnick, Ada Betsabe, Loso, RareBreed, Torey D’Shaun, Keasha, Kevi Morse, Sevin Duce, Brea Miles, Rezurrection, Bridgewater, Bri Smilez, Traxx, The Cofields, and Kyle Alexander.

Winners from the Last 10 In contest with partners TrackStarz, MTMV Sports, Colony of Light, Street Psalms with Those Baxters, God’s Calamari, and Coalition Kingdom will also take the stage. Reggie Rocc, Lamar Riddick, Breekay & Kasairi, Legend, and Nikki Joy will perform on Friday, and Samantha White, Jus Murray, L3x Divine, and International Show will perform on Saturday.

When pandemic forced the shutdown of live events in 2020, Emcee N.I.C.E. and Chantal Grayson immediately began working to revamp their plans. “We were among the first to postpone our festival and not cancel, understanding that the pandemic would take more than a moment to pass,” he said. “Had we not postponed, we would have been truly financially hit, but postponing allowed us to retain our headliners and lineup.” The reset also afforded the festival the opportunity to align with The Probus Group headed by Victor Martinez to bring high value film production to the event.

God’s House of Hip Hop’s 20/20 Summer Fest will adhere to the new guidelines for live performance events. “We are implementing the CDC, State of California, and City of Los Angeles safety protocols first and foremost,” Grayson said. Emcee N.I.C.E. added, “The changes that we had to make touched a multitude of things and were sweeping. With the City of Los Angeles currently being at the Orange tier, things are still pretty limited. We are looking at a limited capacity ranging from 37% to 67%, if everyone is fully vaccinated. Not to mention even the way people order food now when at the venue will be new and different.”

Emcee N.I.C.E. and Grayson were able to retain the majority of the original lineup. “Our lineup is beyond filled with excitement,” N.I.C.E. said. “Keep in mind, a lot of artists have been dormant since their tours were shut down and shows cancelled.” Grayson added, “We want our festival to help spark light and our support performers return to touring. I believe that music and live events are healing in nature.”

Ryan Northcott, Banc of California Stadium / Los Angeles Football Club EVP, Entertainment and Development, said his whole team is excited about the 20/20 Summer Fest taking place in September. “Emcee N.I.C.E. and Chantal are ideal producers,” he said. “While everyone was contemplating their next moves, they were in motion, researching to get a better understanding of the pandemic and then readjust their festival plans to accommodate. They approached me with a game plan for 20/20 Summer Fest 2021 understanding what the new guidelines could be and what restrictions will be in place. It made complete sense and here we are.”

Hip Hop pioneer and legend Kurtis Blow, and syndicated radio personalities Chris Chicago and Willie Moore Jr. are three of the event’s hosts. The event’s seven deejays are legendary DJ I Rock Jesus; DJ Standout; Fleet Gospel DJ Ms. Eclectic; Stellar Award Winner DJ Dwight Stone; DJ Jesus Beats; DJ Will from Jacksonville and Mr. CSA2K.

Hamilton and Grayson’s God’s House of Hip Hop (GH3 Radio) which boasts 24/7 programming of Christian Hip Hop (CHH), Latin CHH, and Gospel Hip Hop music is nominated for the 2021 36th Stellar Awards Internet Station of the Year. In 2019, GH3 Radio won Gospel Hip Hop Station of the Year. God’s House of Hip Hop has received multiple The Spin Awards and been nominated for a Steeple Awards and Kingdom Choice Awards. Last year, Emcee N.I.C.E. and Grayson launched Rhythm & Praise Radio, R&P, Gospel’s R&B.

20/20 Summer Fest In-Person tickets can be purchased via https://2020summerfest.frontgatetickets.com/

Streaming tickets are available via https://2020summerfest.frontgatetickets.com/

About 1K Phew

1K Phew has been dubbed the voice of the millenials and is currently starring in a mini-series called “Better Days.” The Reach Records recording artist is also a Billboard chart-topping artist who has landed in the Top 5 on the Billboard Christian Digital Song Sales chart as well as Top 15 on both the Billboard Rap Album Sales chart and the Hot Christian Songs chart. He can be found on the NBA 2K20 Soundtrack.

https://www.instagram.com/1kphew/

http://reachrecords.com/artists/1k-phew/
Previous article‘The Girl Who Believes in Miracles’ Star (Paul-Mikél Williams) Talks How the Power of Faith Saved His Life
Next articleReggie Boone: Recording Artist Creates Viral Anthem to Keep Spotlight on Police Brutality
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO