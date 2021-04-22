BET+’s ‘Bigger’ S2 Airs Tonight!

*The creator and cast of BET+ comedy series “Bigger” sat down with EURweb to discuss what fans can expect in season two.

“Bigger” follows the lives of thirty something Black professionals maneuvering through major life changes and decisions. Show creator, executive producer, and showrunner Felischa Marye, said the inspiration behind the series, was based on a major life pivot she made in her mid-thirties, that landed her in a position of success. Her goal was to tell stories embodying the narrative – it’s never too late to follow your dreams.

Actress Angel Conwell who plays the bold realtor and overall boss babe Veronica Yates, said that we may see some changes in her character’s priorities and outlook on life. Conwell, also said her own personality greatly differs from the competitive streak we see with her character. Then Conwell also shared, she could use a bit more competitiveness, but strongly believes everyone’s blessings are their own.

Rasheda Crockett portrays the fun loving social media influencer and reality TV star, Tracey Davis. In season one, we witnessed Davis struggle with the battle of staying relevant with fresh content and deciding what direction to take her TV career in. Crockett explained that we may see a sure footed, self assured, glow up from her character in season two.

Tristen J. Winger who plays Vince Carpenter, the cute and talented DJ that “Bigger” fans can’t help but love, shared that his character is undergoing some major changes in season two, one of which is his love life. Carpenter explained that we’re all going to be shocked by his new interracial relationship with Tori Spelling’s character Shoshana Klein.

Spelling said Klein met Carpenter during a DJ-ing gig at a Bar Mitzvah, and the two hit it off very well. Klein is stopping at nothing to show Carpenter that she is serious about him…she’s showering him with gifts and displaying irresistible eagerness to meet his friends and family.

Fans can catch the latest season of “Bigger” on BET+ starting today!