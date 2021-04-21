Zoe Kravitz and Taylour Paige Spark Romance Rumors with Cozy Instagram Photo: ‘This is a Thing’

*Zoe Kravitz and actress Taylour Paige have sparked romance rumors after posting a photo on Instagram showing them hugged up together.

On Saturday (April 17), Kravitz shared the snap of the pair on her IG account, along with the message,, “so…. this is a thing. @taylour.” Zoe and Taylour have yet to clarify what they meant by “a thing.” The duo have yet to elaborate on what “a thing” means.

Members of the LGBTQP community seem to be thrilled by their possible coupling. Per Ace Showbiz, one IG user asked, “WHAT DO U MEAN THING ZOE.” Another pressed, “Is it a work thing or a gay thing please I cannot process anymore.” A third added, “Please tell me this is a gay thing so I can die happy.”

Check out Zoe and Taylour’s post below.

News of their suspected same-sex romance comes three months after Kravitz and her husband Karl Glusman called it quits following four years of marriage.

Zoe, who wed Karl in June 2019, filed divorce papers on Dec. 23. Shortly after the split announcement, the “Big Little Lies” star posted several cryptic posts on social media. In one post, Kravitz shared a meme of a drag queen throwing trash in a dumpster, the bag read: ‘People places and things that no longer serve my greatest and highest good,’ to which she wrote, ‘MOOD.’

Glusman also shared his own tribute, calling the actress his “best friend.”