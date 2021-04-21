*“The producer and I were talking about the direction of the new album. I said I wanted a crazy Country church song. He said you want to hear a dope ballad… and we started recording it,” said Gospel hit-maker Joshua Rogers about his “Still Gon’ Trust” (Mixed Bag Entertainment/eOne) single from his upcoming album.

This project would be his forth. Joshua came to the attention of Gospel industry fans as the Season five “Sunday Best” winner. That journey started in 2012 when the South Carolina native went to Atlanta to audition for the televised talent competition. He ended up being their youngest contestant at that time. That same year he released his debut EP titled “Well Done” on Music World Gospel. It garnered a #1 Billboard hit. His sophomore project in 2013 titled “Unconditional” (Music World Gospel), garnered him a #2 Billboard hit. In 2016 he signed with Mixed Bag Entertainment. In 2018 he released his third album “Returning” on Mixed Bag Entertainment/eOne. The project garnered a #5 Gospel Radio BDS hit. The “Still Gon’ Trust” single from his upcoming fourth EP is actually titled “I’m Still Going to Trust You.”

“We don’t have the name of the album yet,” Rogers said when I asked. About the single he said, “It’s my first ballad. It’s not that I don’t sing ballads. It just didn’t work out. All things come together in God’s time. The entirety of the song has a simple message, that despite what you are going through…you have to trust God, because that’s how you got here.” www.JoshuaRogers.com www.MixedBagEnt.com www.e-One.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment.

