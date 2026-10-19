SportsBits: Jalen Hurts Faces Blood Clots, Ben Simmons Tears Achilles, Blake Griffin Goes Late Night | VIDEO

Jalen Hurts, Getty

*Today’s SportsBits covers a health scare for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, a season-ending injury for Sacramento Kings guard Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin‘s move into late-night television.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to miss the remainder of the NFL season after doctors discovered multiple blood clots in his lungs.

According to ESPN, the three-time Pro Bowler was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli, meaning blood clots traveled from his legs to his lungs.

Hurts will receive blood-thinning medication for at least three months, preventing him from participating in contact football activities.

The diagnosis is a major setback for Philadelphia, which must now navigate the season without its star quarterback.

The Eagles and Hurts’ agent, Nicole Lynn, released a statement Monday confirming his condition.

“Jalen’s prognosis is very good, and we expect a full recovery,” the statement said.

The team added that Hurts is clinically stable and doctors anticipate no long-term complications.

Hurts initially developed a blood clot in his calf before Philadelphia’s Week 5 game against Jacksonville in London.

Backup quarterback Tanner McKee started Sunday’s 25-14 loss to Carolina, throwing for 215 yards and one touchdown.

For Hurts, the immediate priority is recovery rather than football.

Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons Tears Achilles Before Sacramento Kings Season Opener

Ben Simmons‘ NBA comeback has suffered another major setback.

The Sacramento Kings guard tore his right Achilles tendon during practice Sunday, October 18, ending his season before Wednesday’s opener against the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to the Associated Press, Simmons suffered the injury during a live drill and will require surgery.

The 30-year-old Australian signed a one-year, veteran-minimum contract with Sacramento in September, hoping to revive his career after battling back and leg injuries.

A former No. 1 overall draft pick, Simmons earned Rookie of the Year honors and three All-Star selections during his early years with Philadelphia.

However, injuries have repeatedly interrupted his career.

Simmons appeared in two preseason games with Sacramento, averaging 10.5 points, four rebounds and four assists.

The injury ends what was supposed to be a fresh start with the Kings and raises new questions about his NBA future.

Blake Griffin Launches Late-Night Sports Comedy Show

Former NBA star Blake Griffin is trading basketball courts for late-night television. His new weekly show, “The Stepback with Blake Griffin,” premieres Tuesday, October 20, on Prime Video and YouTube.

The six-time NBA All-Star told Sports Illustrated that the program will combine comedy, a live studio audience and in-depth discussions about issues affecting sports fans.

Topics include college athletes’ name, image and likeness rights, analytics and youth sports.

Inspired by “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” Griffin wants to move beyond heated sports debates and immediate reactions to breaking news.

The former Clippers star retired in 2024 and now works as an analyst for “NBA on Prime.” He also has stand-up comedy experience dating back to 2015.

“I’m hoping to make sense of things that sometimes are overlooked or aren’t covered to the depth that we’re doing this,” Griffin told SI.

SportsBits

From Hurts’ medical recovery and Simmons’ latest injury to Griffin’s television debut, today’s SportsBits highlights three very different challenges and opportunities beyond the playing field.

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