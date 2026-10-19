Cardi B Brings Her Hits to NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Today

Cardi B wearing a Dilara Findikoglu dress arrives at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

*Cardi B is bringing her hits to NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concert” series. Her performance premieres Monday, Oct. 19, at noon ET (9 a.m. PT). Fans can stream it on NPR Music’s YouTube channel.

Her song choices are still under wraps. NPR hasn’t shared a setlist, so the premiere will reveal whether she leans on classics or newer cuts.

The Grammy winner has a deep catalog to pull from. Her newest single, “Don’t Chart,” dropped Oct. 8 as part of “GTAVI: The Album.” Last year brought “AM I THE DRAMA?,” her long-awaited sophomore album.

That release came seven years after her 2018 debut, “Invasion of Privacy.” The album took home the Grammy for Best Rap Album, and no solo woman had won the category before her. It also delivered “Bodak Yellow,” “I Like It” and “Be Careful.” “Bodak Yellow” had already reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2017. She later added fan favorites like “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion, “Up” and “Enough (Miami).”

Cardi B walks the pink carpet at the 2023 VMAs. Photo Credit: Instagram/IamCardiB

A Tiny Desk set looks nothing like a Cardi B arena show. Artists squeeze into an office at NPR Music’s headquarters and play just a few feet from the audience. Many rework their songs with a live band.

The Bronx rapper’s humor and signature flow could shine in the stripped-down setting.

Meanwhile, Cardi said in September that she planned to get back in the studio after her November birthday, Hip Hop Vibe reports.

Watch Cardi B’s Tiny Desk performance via the clip below.

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