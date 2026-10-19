Tyler Perry Buys $30M Puerto Rico Mansion

The filmmaker's luxury purchase follows his plans to relocate and spend more time with his son, although his television production ambitions aren't ending.

Why Did I Get Married Again? (L-R) Tyler Perry as Terry and Sharon Leal as Diane in Why Did I Get Married Again? Cr. Chip Bergmann/Perry Well Films 2/Netflix

*Tyler Perry is making good on his plans to relocate to Puerto Rico, reportedly purchasing a $30 million mansion on the island. The filmmaker’s latest real estate investment follows his announcement that he wants to slow down professionally and prioritize family life.

Sources told TMZ that Perry closed on the sprawling property, which measures approximately 14,475 square feet. The five-bedroom, 10-bathroom residence sits on nearly 1.4 acres inside a gated community.

Built in 2021, the mansion includes a private movie theater, swimming pool, gym and spacious kitchen. The purchase gives Perry a luxurious new home as he prepares for a major lifestyle change.

Last month, Perry discussed his relocation plans on NBC’s “Today with Jenna & Sheinelle.” Speaking with host Justin Sylvester, he confirmed that he intended to move at the beginning of 2027.

Tyler Perry – via Amazon Studios

“Yep, moving to Puerto Rico at the top of the year and I’m pulling back a whole lot,” Perry said, as EURweb previously reported.

The 57-year-old entertainment mogul also offered a straightforward explanation for his decision: “I don’t want to work this hard,” he said.

Perry plans to focus more time on his son, Aman. The filmmaker shares the 11-year-old with his former partner, Gelila Bekele. However, moving to Puerto Rico doesn’t necessarily mean Perry is stepping away from filmmaking. TMZ reports that he intends to establish a production office on the island and shoot television projects there. His Atlanta production studios are expected to continue operating.

The relocation also follows another significant real estate development. In September, EURweb reported that Perry listed his Beverly Hills estate for $57 million.

For Perry, the Puerto Rico purchase represents more than another multimillion-dollar property. It marks a concrete step toward the personal changes he publicly discussed, even as his entertainment business continues moving forward.

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