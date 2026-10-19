O.J. Simpson Murder Case: New Claims Surface About Bloody Bag

A new investigation examines whether a convicted drug trafficker had information about the 1994 murders, but his brother's disputed account raises credibility questions.

O.J. Simpson (Photo by Steve Marcus-Pool/Getty Images)

*A new investigation asks whether someone helped O.J. Simpson hide evidence after the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. At the center is Joseph “Joey” Ippolito, a convicted drug trafficker reportedly tied to the former NFL star.

Joey’s brother, Sam Ippolito, told The New York Times that Joey returned to a Los Angeles apartment on the night of the killings with blood on his hands. He said Joey was carrying a bag with something heavy inside it.

Sam also alleged that Joey put his clothes in the bag before showering, TMZ reports. Joey then told Sam to get rid of it, and Sam said he tossed the bag in a dumpster near Doheny Drive.

Sam’s account has major gaps. He never confirmed what was inside the bag, and investigators have not publicly linked its contents to the murders.

Oj Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson – Getty Images

His credibility is also in question. Fox News reported that Sam walked back parts of his story after The Times turned down his payment request. He later voiced doubts about his own memory. Nothing he has said proves Joey took part in the killings or destroyed evidence.

The Times also reviewed federal records on Joey’s ties to law enforcement. The documents reportedly show he gave authorities information about Simpson and the murder weapon, which was never found.

Joey worked as a government informant, yet neither brother testified at Simpson’s criminal trial. A former prosecutor who worked with Joey told The Times he did not believe Joey was involved in the killings.

Simpson was acquitted of both murders in 1995. A civil jury found him liable for the deaths in 1997, and he died in 2024.

The Los Angeles Police Department told The Times the case remains open because no one has been convicted. Detectives would pursue new leads if fresh evidence surfaces.

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