Psychologist Says a ‘Partial Yield’ Can Stop Couples’ Fights From Spiraling

Black couple in the park (Credit: Depositphotos)

*Couples may be able to stop an argument from escalating by admitting one small mistake, even when they believe they’re mostly right.

Psychologist and couples researcher Mark Travers recommends a technique called a “partial yield.” Writing for CNBC Make It, he explains how acknowledging a specific mistake can ease tension without requiring someone to abandon their position.

“In my experience, nothing de-escalates a conflict faster,” Travers wrote.

A partial yield means accepting responsibility for something you genuinely did wrong as soon as your partner raises the issue. It could be as simple as saying, “You’re right, that part’s on me” or “That’s fair, I did forget to tell you.”

According to Travers, people often enter disagreements expecting to defend their feelings or prove their point. When their partner immediately acknowledges a legitimate complaint, that defensive pressure begins to ease.

Black Couple – Depositphotos

The challenge is that even a small admission can feel like surrendering the entire argument.

“We withhold them because admitting to one thing feels like admitting to all the rest, too, and we’d rather concede nothing than concede everything,” he wrote.

Travers emphasizes that the admission must be specific and sincere. A reluctant “fine, I was wrong” can sound dismissive, while adding “but” immediately afterward undermines the acknowledgment.

“If you have a counterpoint, it will survive the next 90 seconds,” Travers wrote.

He advises couples to acknowledge their mistakes before an argument escalates or brings up old grievances. He says this matters even when they believe they’re mostly right.

Black couple – Depositphotos

“Being mostly right is the most common reason people refuse to concede anything at all,” he noted.

Ignoring smaller mistakes can also create problems long after an argument ends. Travers explains that unresolved complaints often return in future disagreements, making a new conflict harder to resolve.

“It may look like score-keeping, but more often it’s an old grievance that never got heard and owned, finally finding an opening,” he wrote.

For couples, the goal isn’t to agree on everything or accept blame for something they didn’t do. It’s to acknowledge legitimate mistakes before defensiveness takes over.

By taking responsibility for small missteps, partners can keep disagreements focused on the issue at hand instead of turning them into broader fights about their relationship.

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