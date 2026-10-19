Earl Ofari Hutchinson’s New Book Warns of High Stakes in 2026 Midterms

The political analyst examines Trump's impeachment concerns, voter turnout and the struggle for congressional control in “The Midterms: The Battle for the Soul of America.”

The Midterms: The Battle for the Soul of America

Editor’s note: Earl Ofari Hutchinson is the author of “The Midterms: The Battle for the Soul of America,” the book discussed in this article.

In his new book, “The Midterms: The Battle for the Soul of America” (Middle Passage Press), political analyst Earl Ofari Hutchinson places a new focus on the impact and importance of congressional midterm elections.

He provides a revealing, in-depth examination of why the midterm elections for Congress, as well as thousands of state and local offices, are so important to both parties.

Hutchinson notes Trump’s worry about the midterms. At an August 21, 2026, rally in South Carolina, Trump warned, “I’m going to be impeached.”

He minced no words in expressing his concern that if the GOP lost control of the House in November, he could face impeachment again.

Trump: I’m going to be impeached. They’re going to impeach me https://t.co/ACqSyBhum4 — StandupSpeakOut🇺🇸 (@StndupSpekup) August 22, 2026

Trump’s Impeachment Warning

Hutchinson notes that Trump sounded the alarm about the midterms for a troubling reason.

Given the long and often disastrous history of midterm performance for the president’s party, the odds have historically favored congressional losses.

The president’s party has lost House seats in most midterm elections since World War II, sometimes suffering major setbacks. There have been exceptions, including 1998 and 2002, when the president’s party gained seats.

Voter Turnout and Political Polarization

In “The Midterms: The Battle for the Soul of America,” Hutchinson assesses issues such as chronically low voter turnout in midterm elections, including participation challenges among Black, Hispanic and younger voters, and the resultant deepening political polarization.

He details why the GOP has often succeeded in mobilizing and energizing its voters for the midterms.

He explains why midterm elections, during much of their history, have flown far under the media and public’s radar.

He examines the reasons why the president’s party has generally performed so poorly in midterm elections.

Most importantly, he explains why Trump and the GOP have pulled out all the stops to hold congressional power in the 2026 midterm elections.

“The Midterms: The Battle for the Soul of America” is a timely, sobering work that offers both warning and hope for the perilous state of American politics.

Find “The Midterms: The Battle for the Soul of America” on Amazon.

