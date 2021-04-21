Clark Atlanta, Spelman, Morehouse to Require All Staff, Students to be Vaccinated for Fall Semester

*The Atlanta University Center Consortium (AUCC), which includes Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, and Spelman College will require all students, faculty members, and staff to be vaccinated for the upcoming 2021 fall semester.

“We continue to operate with the safety and well-being of our AUCC community at the forefront of our decision making,” The AUCC said in a news release on Monday (April 19). “ The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) outlines guidance encouraging citizens to understand the importance of getting vaccinated to protect oneself and others as we combat the threat of COVID-19 spreading and producing new variants. The AUCC member institutions align with this science-based guidance in putting forth this notice.”

The ACUU said “Being fully vaccinated means two or more weeks have passed since receipt of the second dose in a two-dose series, or two or more weeks have passed since receipt of one dose of a single-dose vaccine.”

Employees and students will be able to get their shots at the AUCC Student Health and Wellness Center as well as on campuses.

READ MORE: Marshawn Lynch and Dr. Fauci Tackle Vaccine Hesitancy in Black and Brown Communities / WATCH

#COVID19 vaccines are a safe way to build protection. As of April 19, more than 132.3 million people in the United States had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, more than 85.3 million are fully vaccinated. More: https://t.co/zYLe3HiDiM. pic.twitter.com/YUyFDU6Prl — CDC (@CDCgov) April 19, 2021

“As AUCC member institutions plan for summer programming and the fall semester, using the latest scientific data to implement vaccination protocols is the next step in keeping our community safe,” the leaders of the AUCC members said in a statement Monday. “Vaccination of our community members is critical to continue meeting our highest priority—maintaining the safety and wellbeing of our constituents.”

AUCC schools said it is still developing exemption guidelines for the vaccine processes.

The three HBCUs join a growing number of universities requiring students to get the COVID-19 vaccine for the fall semester, including Rutgers, Brown, Duke, Cornell and Northeastern.

According to reports, half of the adults in the United States have already received at least one dose of a vaccine.

“We haven’t been able to hug the people we love and get together with them, but we have a pathway out of that. And that pathway is actually to get vaccinated,” Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told theGrio in an exclusive interview. “[The vaccine] was tested very rigorously and not just by a company, but that data was evaluated by scientists, independent scientists and government, by independent scientists outside of government.”

When NFL legend and Oakland-native Marshawn Lynch “sat down” with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the Biden Administration and the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, for a one-on-one to learn about the COVID-19 vaccine; they spoke about hesitancy in Black and Brown communities across the country.

“I totally respect the reluctance that African Americans have on things like this…you’re absolutely right the history of how the federal government, going back decades, particular in the area of medical issues, how they’ve treated African Americans has not been something to be proud of,” said Fauci.

Lynch then asked “Do you know the results for the Black and Hispanics?” To which Dr. Fauci replied, “When we tested the vaccine in African American and Hispanics it was safe…was literally identical to the response in whites…as safe and as effective.”

Watch their full conversation below.