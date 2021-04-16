A Candid Conversation with Influencer Kendall Kyndall About His Weekly Talk Show ‘Social Society’ [WATCH]

*We caught up with social media personality Kendall Kyndall (Games People Play) to dish about his weekly variety talk show, “Social Society” on ALLBLK, the newly rebranded streaming service focused on Black programming from AMC Networks.

Hosted and co-produced by the actor and influencer, “Social Society,” per press release, offers a fresh look into each week’s trending topics and social buzz, while also featuring the best exclusive sketch comedy. Created by Sheena D. Carter and executive produced by Latisha Fortune, each episode will invite a variety of influencers, lifestyle experts, and tastemakers to a virtual roundtable for pointed conversations about Black culture, education, race, politics, and everything in between.

READ MORE: Bravo Drops Trailer for ‘RHOA’ Reunion Special [WATCH]

Throughout the season, host Kendall Kyndall welcomes a rotation of some of social media’s leading ladies as co-hosts to help deliver thoughtful commentary and a boost of weekly motivation served with a side of comedic flare. An actor, host, and social media personality who rose to fame in 2015 for his unapologetic social commentary of VH1’s popular “Love & Hip Hop” franchise, Kyndall’s recent credits include serving as host of the “Love & Hip Hop: Secrets Unlocked” special, serving as a backstage host for “Love & Hip Hop” reunion shows, a series regular role on BET’s “Games People Play,” and guest appearances on various shows including “Claws” and “Hip Hop Squares.”

In our exclusive ZOOM interview via the clip above, hear more from Kendall about “Social Society,” his branding efforts, and the fan response to what he’s cooking up in terms of fresh new content.

New Episodes of “Social Society” premiere weekly on Mondays via the ALLBLK streaming service.

*via press release, source: AMC Networks.