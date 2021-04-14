Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Mehcad Brooks Talks ‘Mortal Kombat’ & Would be ‘Blessed, Honored & Humbled’ to Play DMX in A Biopic

By Fisher Jack
Mechad Brook (SiriusXM - YouTube)*Actor Mehcad Brooks spoke with SiriusXM Urban View host, Clay Cane about his role as Jax in ‘Mortal Kombat’, which hits theaters and will be available to stream on HBO Max on April 23.

During the interview he discussed diversity in Hollywood and says he would “be blessed, honored and humbled” to play DMX to in a biopic.

Mehcad Brooks tells Clay Cane: “So everybody talks about like, DMX is not the greatest rapper alive. I understand that. Everybody talks about Tupac. Everybody talks about Biggie. Everybody talks about Jay Z, Andre 3000, Eminem, Kendrick. Got it. But DMX spoke to me in a way that no other rapper did. DMX was our heavy metal. He was our heavy metal. And I liked Metallica, I liked Mötley Crüe, I liked that kind of stuff. I grew up with a varied taste in music, and so when I heard DMX, I was like, this is our rockstar. This is our heavy metal rockstar. So I grew up just like this [shows fingers crossed] with DMX in my ears the whole time. Listen, I would be blessed, I would honor his memory in such a way, and I would be honored and humbled, from your lips to God’s ears.. We’ll see.”

Could Mehcad Brooks Play DMX In A Biopic? Plus, He Talks ‘Mortal Kombat’ And Diversity In Hollywood:


source: SiriusXM’s The Clay Cane Show (from 1:00-3:00 p.m. ET on SiriusXM Urban View channel 126)

Fisher Jack

