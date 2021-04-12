Monday, April 12, 2021
Oops. Police Say Daunte Wright Shooting was an Accident – Officer Mean to Use Taser / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Daunte Wright arrest - screenshot
Daunte Wright arrest – Bodycam screenshot

*At a press conference in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota today police released footage from the body-worn camera of the officer who fatally shot a 20-year-old Black man, and the police chief said he believed the officer intended to fire a Taser during the incident.

Wait. What? Here we go again. Another Black man killed by police and it was an “accident.”

We’re of course referring to Daunte Wright, 20, died after the traffic stop in Brooklyn Center on Sunday.

Footage from the incident released during the news conference shows two other officers approaching Wright’s car and the officer who fired the shot standing behind them.

As the officer on the driver side of the vehicle begins to handcuff Wright, a struggle ensues and Wright appears to reenter the driver side of the car. The officer is heard shouting, “Taser,” before she shoots Wright.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Protests Over Police Killing of Daunte Wright Prompts Deployment of National Guard / VIDEO

“It is my belief that the officer had the intention to deploy their taser but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet,” Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said Monday.

Wright’s death comes as Minneapolis, 10 miles south, was on edge in the middle of the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who faces murder charges in the death of George Floyd last May.

Police responded to protests Sunday with riot gear as demonstrators gathered in the city, mourning Wright’s death. Video posted to Twitter showed police firing gas and a chemical agent at protesters who gathered at the police department Sunday night.

