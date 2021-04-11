Emmy Winner Albert Edmund Lord III is New VP at Community Build, Inc.

*Some might know Albert Edmund Lord, III as the dutiful Deputy to Los Angeles’ first and only African American President of the City Council, the Honorable President Emeritus Herb Wesson from District 10. However, there is so much more to Albert Lord, the new Vice President of Community Build, Inc.

Before diving into public service, he amassed seven Emmy Award nominations and one win along with 17 Golden Reel nominations from the Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE).

With a gifted writer and producer’s eye, Albert infused his passion for art and history into Los Angeles’ African American Heritage Exhibits, which adorned city hall during the month of February for 14 years.

Each African American Heritage exhibit was a masterful undertaking that was aesthetically breathtaking and intellectually stimulating. The short list of subjects included President Barack Obama & First Lady Michelle Obama, Write In America: Recognizing the Black Press, Blacks In Cinema and Stand Up: The Art & Politics of Comedy.

So what’s next for this motorcycle loving, drum playing native of Troy, California who worked his way up from the mailroom of radio station KFRC in San Francisco? Well, in his new position as Vice President of Community Build, Inc. we’re pleased to report that Albert will continue his work with the African American Heritage Month Legacy Project, as well as preside over government relations and art programs.

He spoke with EURweb’s LaRita “Jazzy Rita” Shelby about his new assignment and reflected on his life and career.

Albert Edmund Lord moved to LA in 1989. His credits as a sound editor and supervisor include: Law & Order, Twin Peaks, Having Our Say: The Delany Sisters’ First 100 Years, The Preacher’s Wife, Eve’s Bayou and many more. Mr. Lord is also the Associate Producer of The Fire This Time, an award-winning documentary about the 1992 LA Riots.

Albert has served on the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS) Sound Editors Executive Committee Peer Group; advisory council member for the Howard University School of Radio, Film and Television Department and the Board of Directors for the Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE).

Mr. Lord expresses immense gratitude to Robert Sausedo and Community Build for his new position and opportunity to build new partnerships that advance the mission of Community Build to continue its transformative programs and services throughout South Los Angeles.

ABOUT COMMUNITY BUILD INC. Established in 1992, Community Build Inc. was founded by Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA), and Brenda Shockley, who currently serves in a dual role as Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s Deputy Mayor for Economic Opportunity and Chief Equity Officer. The organization was founded in response to the conditions that led to the Los Angeles Civil Unrest of 1992 and is dedicated to the revitalization of South Los Angeles communities through investment in youth and commercial economic development.

Community Build is a non-profit community development corporation. Its youth outreach prioritizes comprehensive and wrap-around services for at-risk youth, out-of-school youth, foster youth, youth offenders, gang-involved youth, and first-generation college bound youth. Community Build believes that youth, young adults and their families are a tremendous resource deserving investment and enabling their active participation as contributors to the local and global economies. For more information about Community Build, visit CommunityBuildInc.org.