Giant Lizard Goes on a 7-Eleven Run (Watch)

*A six-foot-long monitor lizard has become an overnight sensation after it entered a 7-Eleven in Thailand and began shopping, sending customers scrambling as it tossed items off the shelves.

The reptile reportedly emerged from a nearby canal in Nakhon Pathom. It entered the store on April 6th, started climbing onto shelves and tossng several cartons of milk onto the ground. Customers and workers reportedly hid behind the store’s counter during the incident.

Watch below:

Reptile handlers quickly arrived on the scene and were able to snare the animal. It was reportedly released back into nearby undergrowth.

The brave bystander who recorded the now viral video, Narumpa Tangsin, told SWNS: “I only stopped at the shop to buy some food and then saw the huge monitor lizard inside. I wanted to buy a drink but the animal was too close to the drinks aisle.”

He continued, “They’re dangerous animals, especially when they’re angry, so I stayed back and recorded it on my phone. I guess that shops have everything, even for lizards.”