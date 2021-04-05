Morgan Freeman Sayeth: ‘Get the Vaccine. …Please.’

*He’s referred to as “the voice of God,” but not even the Heavenly Father can intervene on the decision of many Black folks to sit out the COVID-19 vaccine, based on America’s history of doctors experimenting on Black bodies.

Still, the 83-year-old actor has been recruited to star in a new PSA for The Creative Coalition and the National Blue Ribbon Task Force encouraging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The spot, titled “Be There. This Is Your Shot,” urges Americans to “take care of one another.”

“I’m not a doctor, but I trust science. And I’m told that, for some reason, people trust me,” Freeman says in the new PSA. “So here I am to say I trust science and I got the vaccine. If you trust me, you’ll get the vaccine. In math, it’s called the distributive property. In people, it’s called taking care of one another. Get the vaccine. Help make our world a safe place for us to enjoy ourselves again. Please.”

Watch below: