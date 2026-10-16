Jazz Saxophonist Charles Langford Scores SiriusXM Airplay with New Single ‘Savor’ | WATCH

The veteran musician draws on decades of jazz experience for a soulful contemporary recording written and produced by Michael Broening.

Charles Langford

*Saxophonist and multi-instrumentalist Charles Langford is reaching new listeners with his contemporary jazz single, “Savor,” released September 25, 2026.

According to an announcement from his representatives, the recording has been added to SiriusXM’s Watercolors channel, giving the veteran musician another platform for his soulful sound.

Written and produced by Michael Broening, the instrumental combines Langford’s expressive saxophone playing with smooth melodies and contemporary jazz arrangements.

The release also highlights a career shaped by some of jazz’s most influential musicians.

Drawing on decades of experience in jazz, blues and R&B, Langford brings a rich musical perspective to a recording that bridges traditional influences with contemporary sounds.

Charles Langford Celebrates ‘Savor’ and SiriusXM Airplay

For Langford, the new single represents both a creative achievement and an opportunity to introduce his music to a broader audience.

“Music has always been about creating a feeling and giving people something they can connect with,” Langford said. “With ‘Savor,’ I wanted to create a musical experience that allows listeners to slow down, enjoy the melody and feel the emotion behind every note. Seeing the response to the single, along with its addition to SiriusXM’s Watercolors, is an exciting milestone. I’m grateful to share my music with an even wider audience.”

Broening wrote, produced and mixed the recording, contributing piano, keyboards, synth bass and drum programming. Langford provides the saxophone performance at the center of the track.

The announcement also reports growing chart momentum for “Savor,” although specific chart rankings were not provided.

A Musical Education Rooted in Jazz Legends

A native of Springfield, Massachusetts, Langford began writing music as a teenager. His early appreciation for jazz developed through his father and grandfather, who introduced him to artists including Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Charlie Parker and John Coltrane.

Those musical influences eventually led him to the work of Grover Washington Jr., whose approach helped connect traditional jazz with contemporary audiences.

Langford attended the University of Massachusetts Amherst and the New School for Social Research in New York City. His musical studies included work with jazz figures Billy Harper, Donald Byrd, Barry Harris, Archie Shepp and Yusef Lateef.

His command of tenor, alto and soprano saxophones, clarinet and flute has allowed him to work across several musical styles.

Charles Langford

From The Temptations to Contemporary Jazz

Throughout his career, Langford has performed with artists including The Temptations, Solomon Burke, Norman Connors, Melvin Sparks, Steve Turre and blues vocalist Toni Lynn Washington.

His performance background also includes collaborations with Mighty Sam McClain, reflecting a musical career spanning jazz, blues, soul and R&B.

With “Savor,” Langford brings those experiences into a contemporary instrumental setting while maintaining his connection to jazz’s traditions.

The single is available on major digital streaming platforms.

For more information, music and updates, visit www.charleslangfordmusic.com and follow Charles Langford on social media at @charleslangfordmusic.

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