Hip-Hop Legend Eric B Takes an EDM Turn With ‘I Just Came by to Party’ | WATCH

Following a Grammy Hall of Fame honor for “Paid in Full,” the pioneering DJ explores a new musical direction.

Eric B – screenshot

*Hip-hop pioneer Eric B, best known as one-half of the influential duo Eric B. & Rakim, is taking his sound in a new direction with the electronic dance single “I Just Came by to Party.”

Released June 16, 2026, the track marks a move into EDM and bass-driven electronic music for the legendary DJ and producer, whose work helped define hip-hop’s golden era.

The single, produced by Eric B alongside Freddie Foxxx, also known as Bumpy Knuckles, combines his production experience with a contemporary dance-music approach.

The release also shows Eric B’s willingness to experiment beyond the hip-hop sound that established his reputation more than four decades ago. Rather than revisit past successes, he is introducing his signature DJ skills to a different generation of dance-music listeners.

The release follows a milestone achievement for Eric B and longtime collaborator Rakim. Their groundbreaking 1987 album “Paid in Full” was inducted into the 2026 Grammy Hall of Fame, joining recordings by Janet Jackson, 2Pac, Selena and other influential artists.

From Hip-Hop History to Electronic Music

The Recording Academy recognizes recordings for their lasting historical or artistic significance.

According to a September publicity announcement, the new single has also gained traction on electronic music playlists and independent radio charts.

“I’m incredibly excited and grateful for the success this new single has received so far,” Eric B said in the announcement.

The veteran producer added that he believes creativity should have no boundaries, signaling that his exploration of electronic music may continue.

For an artist whose turntable work helped shape a generation of hip-hop, “I Just Came By to Party” represents another chapter in a career spanning four decades.

The single is available on digital music platforms, with additional information at Eric B’s official website.

Eric B – I Just Came by to Party promo

(If You Like/Appreciate This EURweb Story, Please SHARE it!)

RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Tupac Shakur and Eric B. & Rakim Inducted Into Grammy Hall Of Fame

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.