Thursday, April 1, 2021
Marine Master Sgt. Choking Up During First Salute to His New 2nd Lt. Son Goes Viral (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
Master Sergeant Michael Fisher
*A TikTok video of a father/son moment is tugging at the Internet’s heartstrings.

Master Sgt. Michael Fisher of the United States Marines Corps is shown choking up as he gives his son his first salute as a Second Lieutenant. The video, posted by Fisher, shows him facing his son and speaking to him about the significance of the salute.

“I’ve watched you grow and mature and become the man that you are today,” he said. “You have always been respectful, by saying ‘Yes sir.’ ‘No sir.’ ‘Yes, ma’am,’ and ‘No, ma’am.’ A salute is a sign of respect. It is a privilege to render you your first salute.”

“But it is a greater honor to say ‘Congratulations, sir, on your commissioning,’” Fisher continued, his voice cracking with emotion.

As of Thursday, the original video amassed more than 3 million views on TikTok.

Watch below:

