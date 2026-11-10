Inside Jamie Foxx’s SKVLK-FEST: Daughter (Anelise Bishop) Talks Halloween Bash | WATCH

EURweb contributor Keith O'Derek joins "Music & Medicine" host Dr. Moshe Lewis for an inside look at the Halloween celebration, its elaborate attractions and the police response that followed.

Towering Halloween creatures greet SKVLK-FEST guests – photo via Monique Lynch

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*THOUSAND OAKS, CA — Jamie Foxx‘s sprawling Southern California estate became a Halloween wonderland on Saturday, November 7, as his daughter, Anelise Bishop, also known as Anelise Foxx, hosted the fourth annual SKVLK-FEST.

I attended as videographer for the YouTube program “Music & Medicine,” accompanying host Dr. Moshe Lewis, who interviewed Anelise about the celebration and its beginnings (watch below).

What awaited us was an elaborate production featuring towering Halloween creatures, carnival rides, food trucks, live performances and thousands of guests.

The festivities also attracted news coverage following reports of violence at the property, including an alleged stabbing that investigators later determined did not appear to involve a knife.

Between the entertainment, police activity and an unexpected transportation delay, it became a Halloween assignment I won’t soon forget.

Anelise Bishop Brings Her Halloween Vision to Life

Getting to SKVLK-FEST was an adventure before we even reached the estate.

Guests and media representatives traveled along winding Thousand Oaks roads to a secluded horse ranch serving as a temporary parking area. After receiving wristbands, we boarded shuttle vans for the ride to the celebration.

The entrance was spectacular.

Veteran event decorator Monique and her team had transformed the driveway into a haunted attraction featuring towering skeletons, animatronic clowns, fog machines, tombstones and eerie sound effects.

Inside, guests enjoyed carnival rides, multiple performance areas and food trucks serving everything from Raising Cane’s to tacos and hot dogs.

The crowd continued growing throughout my visit.

For our “Music & Medicine” coverage, Dr. Lewis interviewed Anelise about the origins of SKVLK-FEST. She recalled developing the idea when she was approximately 13 years old, while attending eighth grade.

Seeing that childhood vision develop into a large-scale entertainment production was impressive.

Jamie Foxx himself wasn’t in attendance. We were informed that the Oscar-winning entertainer was in Australia filming.

Police Investigate Altercations, Clarify Stabbing Reports

The celebration also became the subject of widespread news coverage following reports of violence at the estate.

Initial reports described a stabbing. However, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, investigators subsequently determined that a juvenile’s neck injury did not appear to have been caused by a knife.

Authorities estimated that 3,000 or more people attended the celebration and reported investigating three separate alleged assaults.

Two 17-year-old boys were arrested in connection with the incidents. The investigations remained ongoing as of November 10.

Although I was aware of the reported incident, I did not witness the altercations and cannot offer a firsthand account of what happened.

What I did observe was a substantial presence of law enforcement officers and emergency personnel as the evening wound down.

Getting back to our vehicle presented another challenge.

With surrounding streets closed, the shuttle vans were unable to return us to the remote parking location. We waited more than two hours before I eventually managed to catch a ride on an ATV.

It was certainly an unexpected conclusion to an evening that had begun with Halloween excitement.

Could SKVLK-FEST Become an Urban Coachella?

Despite the complications, I was impressed by the ambition behind SKVLK-FEST.

The combination of live music, emerging performers, celebrity connections, elaborate attractions and enthusiastic audiences reminded me of the ingredients that make major entertainment festivals successful.

I could envision the celebration eventually developing into something resembling an urban Coachella, although that’s my personal impression rather than an announced plan.

Of course, an event attracting thousands of people also presents challenges involving transportation, security and crowd management.

Those considerations will be important as SKVLK-FEST continues to grow.

For me, one of the evening’s highlights was watching Anelise discuss an idea she began developing as a teenager and seeing how far that vision has come.

Additional event footage offers another look at the costumes, crowds and atmosphere surrounding the celebration.

From the elaborate haunted displays to the live entertainment and unexpected journey home, SKVLK-FEST delivered an experience filled with surprises.

And while the police response became part of the story, the celebration also offered a look at a young entertainment organizer building an ambitious annual event.

For this videographer, it was a Halloween assignment unlike any other.

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