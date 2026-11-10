D.L. Hughley Thoughourly Cooks Stephen A. Smith Over Trump Visit: ‘You Were a Plus One!’ | WATCH

The comedian fires back at Smith's challenge to his record of Black advocacy, delivering a blistering critique of his White House dinner with Bill Maher and Donald Trump.

DL Hughley and Stephen A. Smith – screenshots

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*D.L. Hughley has finally responded to Stephen A. Smith’s challenge about what he’s done for Black people, and let’s just say the comedian didn’t come armed with a water pistol. No sir, no ma’am. It’s a read for the ages.

In a blistering Facebook video (watch it below), Hughley fires back at the ESPN personality over his White House dinner with Donald Trump, Bill Maher and Kid Rock.

Smith had questioned Hughley’s contributions to the Black community, prompting the comedian to deliver what amounted to a résumé, a history lesson and a verbal trip to the woodshed.

But Hughley saved some of his sharpest ammunition for Smith’s status at the dinner, reminding him that Maher had extended the invitation.

And just like that, the man who makes a living delivering sports commentary found himself on the receiving end of a verbal beatdown.

DL Hughley – screenshot

D.L. Hughley Lists His Contributions to Black America

Hughley begins by detailing his work addressing racial injustice through comedy, books and charitable performances.

He cites “How Not to Get Shot,” “How to Survive America,” “Surrender, White People” and “Black Man, White House,” along with his documentary “D.L. Hughley: The Endangered List,” which he says won a Peabody Award.

He also points to benefit performances supporting Flint water-crisis victims, Buffalo families affected by the Tops supermarket shooting and residents impacted by the Altadena wildfires.

According to Hughley, his advocacy has never been limited to television appearances or political commentary.

Then comes the White House comparison.

“When I was invited to the White House, the invitation was in my name,” Hughley declares. “You were invited by Bill Maher.”

Ouch. Somebody check the guest list.

Hughley argues that access to powerful figures means little without meaningful results for Black Americans.

He also accuses Smith of directing his toughest criticism toward fellow Black public figures while being less confrontational with influential people outside the community.

Donald Trump, Bill Maher, Kid Rock and Stephen A Smith at White House dinner

‘You Were a Plus One’ — Hughley Questions the Trump Dinner

Smith attended the October 15 White House dinner with Trump, Maher and Kid Rock, later defending the meeting as an opportunity to discuss issues including Black unemployment, diversity initiatives and historically Black colleges and universities.

Hughley isn’t buying it.

“When you’re a guest or a plus one, you get that same speech our mama used to give us,” Hughley says, before delivering a profane warning about behaving yourself in somebody else’s house.

He questions whether Smith accomplished anything beyond gaining access to the president and accuses him of failing to challenge Trump forcefully.

Hughley also criticizes Maher’s commentary about Black Americans, explaining that he distanced himself from the HBO host over disagreements about race.

Smith, meanwhile, has maintained that Trump engaged with questions during the dinner and that their conversation was substantive.

Trump later criticized the dinner on Truth Social, describing the meeting as a waste of time while directing much of his frustration toward Maher. Hughley seized on the remarks as ammunition against Smith’s defense of the gathering.

The comedian also disputes Smith’s interpretation of HBCU funding and Black unemployment, offering his own political assessment.

Ultimately, Hughley frames the disagreement as a question of personal integrity and whether celebrity influence should serve something greater than individual success.

“What does it profit a man to gain the world and lose his soul?” he asks.

Then comes his final challenge.

“You asked me what I did for Black people,” Hughley says, insisting he’s always given his best.

And just when you think he’s finished, he delivers one last verbal uppercut:

“You said that I was full of shit while you sat there and let that man shit all over you.”

Watch D.L. Hughley’s full response to Stephen A. Smith below.

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