Touré Calls Out Chris Rock’s ‘Misty Green’ as Netflix Debut Nears | WATCH

The journalist/critic questions the film's treatment of Black women, while Rock's own comments and divided reviews offer a different perspective.

Touré on Chris Rock’s ‘Misty Green’ – screenshot

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*Chris Rock‘s latest movie is heading to Netflix, but journalist/critic Touré isn’t exactly rolling out the welcome mat.

The comedian/director’s A24 drama “Misty Green” is reportedly arriving on the streaming platform tomorrow (11-09-26), following its October 9 theatrical release.

And Touré has some serious issues with what Rock puts on screen.

In a YouTube commentary titled “Misty Green Is Triggering,” he criticized the film’s portrayal of Black women, arguing that its imagery is unnecessarily humiliating.

His objections raise a larger question: Does a Black filmmaker owe Black audiences something beyond another painful story?

Touré Challenges Chris Rock’s Portrayal of Black Women

“What is the point of having a black writer director if it means getting films like Misty Green?” Touré asks in his YouTube commentary.

He emphasizes that his complaint isn’t necessarily about the film’s quality. It’s about the emotional impact of Rock’s storytelling choices.

Rosalind Eleazar stars as Misty, a once-successful actress struggling to revive her Hollywood career while confronting addiction, financial problems and damaged relationships.

Touré focuses on an opening confrontation involving Celine, the widow of Misty’s deceased married lover.

Celine enters the apartment where Misty has been living and gives her one week to leave. Touré considers the scene degrading because it places an aggressive white woman in a position of power over a vulnerable Black woman.

He also questions scenes involving Misty’s sexual choices, arguing that Rock repeatedly subjects his protagonist to humiliation without providing sufficient emotional context.

Chris Rock Explains His Creative Approach

Rock, however, has described a different creative ambition.

In a September interview with Variety, he discussed drawing inspiration from films featuring complicated female protagonists, including “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and “Frances Ha.”

Rock explained that Misty needed genuine talent beneath her destructive behavior.

“You can’t just be a f***-up,” he said.

His intention, as described in the interview, was to create a layered character rather than someone defined entirely by her failures.

Those remarks weren’t a response to Touré, but they offer important context for understanding Rock’s approach.

Touré, meanwhile, praises filmmakers including Jordan Peele, Ryan Coogler and Barry Jenkins for portraying Black experiences with humanity, beauty and emotional release.

The disagreement is ultimately about how filmmakers balance uncomfortable truths with compassion for their characters.

Critics Split Over ‘Misty Green’

Touré isn’t alone in questioning Rock’s portrayal of women.

In its review, RogerEbert.com praised Eleazar while criticizing the film’s limited exploration of Black women’s struggles.

The Guardian also questioned the movie’s sour treatment of female characters and its crowded storytelling.

But The New Yorker praised Rock’s dark Hollywood satire, while the Los Angeles Times applauded Eleazar’s performance and Rock’s willingness to examine Hollywood’s uglier realities.

The film also stars Daniel Kaluuya, Adam Driver and Anna Kendrick. According to What’s on Netflix, “Misty Green” begins streaming in the United States on November 9.

That gives viewers another opportunity to judge Rock’s choices for themselves.

Touré sees unnecessary cinematic punishment. Supportive critics see a difficult woman portrayed without sentimental protection.

And perhaps that’s the real debate: Black women don’t have to be perfect on screen, but should their humanity ever get lost in the mess?

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