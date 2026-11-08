Black Mom Kicked Out of California Pumpkin Patch After White Woman Complains | WATCH

A dispute over picnic-table seating at Dell’Osso Family Farms escalated into a police encounter, leaving a mother and child ordered off the property amid allegations of racial discrimination.

TikToker ‘Pen’ and the woman she had an altercation with at a Pumpkin Patch event – screenshots

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*A Black mother says a family outing to a California pumpkin patch turned into a confrontation after a white woman objected to where she and her child were sitting.

The woman, identified on TikTok as Pen (@pennace2society), says she waited roughly 40 minutes for food at Dell’Osso Family Farms in Lathrop before finding an available spot at a picnic table.

That’s when another woman allegedly approached, insisted the seats were reserved for relatives still standing in line and confronted Pen about sitting there.

According to Pen, the woman slammed her hand on the table, pointed at her child and declared, “You have a mean mother.”

What began as a disagreement over seating soon involved farm employees and police officers, ending with Pen and her child being ordered off the property amid allegations of racial discrimination.

Police will always support the white person. — Mrs Fragile Heart (@babyomoangel) November 1, 2026

Picnic-Table Dispute Escalates Into Police Encounter

Pen disputed the woman’s claim to the seats and began recording portions of the confrontation.

In her video, she questions why another person sitting at the table apparently wasn’t challenged.

“I pay my money just like everybody else,” Pen says, explaining that she had already endured a lengthy food line.

The situation escalated when officers approached and informed her that management wanted her to leave.

“Because it’s private property and they said that they want you gone,” one officer explains.

Another officer references an allegation that Pen raised her hand toward the other woman.

“I did not threaten her, and I have it all on camera,” Pen responds.

She repeatedly asks why she’s being removed and requests to speak with management.

During a subsequent exchange, an officer asks whether Pen can show him her recording. The available footage does not establish whether officers reviewed the entire confrontation before the removal decision.

Pen maintains that she never threatened anyone and questions why the other woman’s accusation apparently carried enough weight to have her family removed.

TikToker ‘Pen’ with Lathrop, CA cop behind her – screenshot

Mother Alleges Racial Bias After Being Ordered to Leave

“We’re being kicked out of Dell’Osso Farms for quite frankly being Black,” Pen says in the recording.

She also asks about filing a police report concerning what she describes as a false accusation.

When Pen requests an officer’s identifying information, he gives his name as Ochoa and badge number 53.

The recording captures a farm representative confirming that a refund was processed. Pen says she received reimbursement for admission but not the food she purchased and couldn’t finish eating.

The encounter has attracted attention online, with Pen’s account raising questions about how management and responding officers handled the competing allegations.

Dell’Osso Family Farms, a popular seasonal attraction near Stockton, draws families for its pumpkin patch, corn maze and other activities.

Although the video documents Pen’s objections and the order to leave, it does not independently establish that racial discrimination motivated the decision. The farm’s detailed explanation and the police department’s account have not been independently established.

Pen went to Dell’Osso Family Farms expecting food and family fun. Instead, she left with her child, a refund and a video raising questions about how a dispute over picnic-table seating became a police matter.

TikToker ‘Pen’ – screenshot

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