Willow Smith’s ‘Bizarre’ Performance? Maybe the Critics Need Better Ears | WATCH

Social media critics are roasting Willow Smith's unconventional stage presence, but her vocals, commanding performance and talented band tell a different story.

Willow Smith – screenshot

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

*Some folks apparently watched Willow Smith perform and decided that moving your body, making facial expressions and enjoying your own music are now offenses punishable by public humiliation.

Following an October 12 performance at Los Angeles’ Blue Note Jazz Club, clips of the singer sparked a wave of online criticism. Some viewers mocked her movements and vocal style, while others dusted off the familiar accusation that she’s only successful because her parents are Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

But here’s a question: Did anybody bother listening to the music?

Because beneath all that outrage is a young artist displaying considerable stage presence, expressive vocals and the confidence to perform without asking the internet’s permission.

Apparently, for some critics, recognizing musical talent requires more effort than firing off a sarcastic comment and collecting a few likes.

Will Smith’s daughter puts on bizarre performance with erratic body movements and vocals on stage in Los Angeles. Willow Smith, who identifies as bisexual, pansexual and polyamorous, has been roasted online over her animated facial expressions during her show. https://t.co/RY4YO8cVf1 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 14, 2026

Willow Smith’s Performance Deserves a Second Look

Yes, Willow’s stage movements are quirky. She bobs her head, contorts her face and physically responds to the music.

And?

Since when did musicians have to stand perfectly still and look politely into the middle distance?

What stands out in the footage isn’t some spectacular musical disaster. It’s a performer who appears comfortable commanding the stage, backed by skilled musicians delivering an engaging sound.

Showing off, err, performing in front of a very enthusiastic audience, we found Willow’s vocals to be expressive, the band was tight, and the music has enough melodic appeal to reach listeners who wouldn’t ordinarily seek out experimental jazz.

You don’t have to love every note to recognize that something interesting is happening.

Willow Smith comments via X

Social Media Critics Hear Something Else

According to Bored Panda, one viewer declared, “I have no idea what I just watched.”

Another dismissed Willow’s performance as evidence of celebrity privilege.

But not everyone joined the pile-on.

“It’s called experimental jazz, and she’s actually decent,” one defender wrote.

That response gets closer to the point. Willow isn’t necessarily trying to deliver a conventional pop performance, complete with choreographed moves and predictable vocal runs.

She’s exploring a different musical vocabulary.

And judging an unconventional performance solely by whether it looks familiar is a pretty reliable way to miss the music altogether.

Willow Smith – screenshot

Willow Smith Doesn’t Need to Perform by Committee

The nepotism argument is hardly new. Willow has previously acknowledged that criticism surrounding her famous family contributed to her insecurities while motivating her to work harder.

Having famous parents can open doors. It cannot, by itself, supply vocal technique, musical instincts or a compelling live performance.

Those qualities still have to show up onstage.

None of this means Willow is above criticism. Musical taste is subjective, and experimentation doesn’t automatically equal excellence.

But there’s a difference between thoughtful criticism and turning someone’s facial expressions into an excuse to dismiss everything they’re doing.

Maybe Willow Smith isn’t the problem. Maybe some viewers were so busy watching her face that they forgot to use their ears.

Will Smith’s daughter, Willow, lights up and takes a smoke while on stage performing for her New York City show. The “Whip My Hair” singer, who rose to fame at just 9 years old, is now 25. (🎥 Setlist In The City/Instagram) https://t.co/O7EMNx8Ff4 — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) October 9, 2026

(If You Like/Appreciate This EURweb Story, Please SHARE it!)

RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Willow Smith’s Shaved Head During ‘Whip My Hair’ Tour Stunned Father Will Smith

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.