Pittsburgh Area Cop Divorces Wife After She’s Spotted At Capitol Riot with Another Man!

*A Pennsylvania police detective has filed for divorce from his wife after he discovered her in footage from the January 6 Capitol riots with another man.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Michael Heinl, filed divorce papers after his wife Jennifer Marie Heinl, went to the riots with another man. She has also been charged with multiple crimes in relation to the riot. “His wife was a part of that situation,” Chief Frank said. “He didn’t condone it. He didn’t ask her to go there. He wasn’t there. He was here working.”

The FBI reviewed the man’s Facebook page which showed that he had communicated with Heinl on Facebook Messenger from Nov. 12, 2020, to Jan. 11, 2021. They spoke about traveling to Washington and renting vehicles and hotel rooms. She was later arrested on January 26.

