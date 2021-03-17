Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Home News Legal
Legal

Meet MiAngel Cody: She Helped Kim Kardashian Commute Over 40 Life Sentences / VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

Miangel Cody (blonde hair)
MiAngel Cody

*Federal lawyer, writer and producer, MiAngel Cody (most notably known for leading the 90 Days of Freedom campaign alongside Kim Kardashian), has dedicated her career to the defense of men and women sentenced to life in federal prison for drugs and has fought to end the unfair policies that put them there. The new documentary directed by award-winning filmmaker, Nicole Jones, is out today and chronicles the work of this powerhouse, MiAngel Cody, and her team of fearless female attorneys from the Decarceration Collective.

The Decarceration Collective is a woman-powered law firm led by MiAngel who has spent countless hours, days and years doing probono work that has saved the lives of 43 people and counting.  Consider these power-house women proverbial “lock pickers.” This team has set the precedent that the Sixth Amendment demands the highest caliber of representation to those with the least financial means, especially when their life or freedom is at stake.

“The Third Strike” follows Cody and her women warriors as they work tirelessly to free Edward Douglas, Alton Mills and Ismael Rosa, all serving unfair life without parole sentences for minor drug offenses. Also depicted are the families of those recently freed, as their stories showcase the heartbreak and lasting effect that these unfair sentences have caused. The women of The Decarceration Collective not only have changed the lives of the incarcerated, but their families as well through support, hope and change.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson Denies Allegations in Sexual Assault Civil Suit

I am so hyped about this film. It’s powerful, powerful and so urgently needed.  This is a movement!  MiAngel and her team are generating a lot of light in the darknessSenator Cory Booker.

Unjust. Unbalanced. Unforgiving. Unreasonable. Unacceptable. “The Third Strike” is a gut-wrenching tale of our broken system and is an acclaimed must watch currently available for sale on iTunes and streaming services everywhere.

About MiAngel Cody:
MiAngel Cody picks locks to prison cages. She is nationally recognized for her dedicated defense of men and women sentenced to life in federal prison. MiAngel has defended hundreds of people in federal court and won freedom for 40 life-sentenced prisoners. Her victories include 6 successful commutations from the president of the United States. MiAngel has been described as a national “Powerhouse Litigator.” During her historic #90DaysOfFreedom Campaign, in three short months, MiAngel and her team won freedom for 17 federal prisoners unfairly sentenced to life without parole for drugs. Before launching her own criminal defense firm, MiAngel worked as a corporate litigator and Chicago Federal Defender. Prior to becoming a lawyer, MiAngel was a death penalty investigator who spent seven years listening to death row prisoners in Louisiana and Georgia.

Cody is a 2014 recipient of the Federal Bar Association’s National Younger Federal Lawyer of the Year Award. In 2018, MiAngel received the prestigious Soros Justice Advocacy Fellowship. In 2019, the American Constitution Society named her a “Legal Legend.” In 2020, she received the Ida B. Wells Achievement Award from the Chicago Black Women Lawyers Association. Essence Magazine has named MiAngel a “Top 100 Woke Change Agent in America.” More information can be found HERE.

About Nicole Jones:
Nicole Jones, a 25-year film industry veteran, has an illustrious career where she has credits as a writer, producer and most recently a director. After working with several legendary director James Cameron, Phillip Noyce, and Robert Zemeckis, she was inspired to expand her experience and become one herself. As a writer Jones mixes different genres with her unique life experience to create one-of-a-kind work. Her life influences span ancestorial polygamy, growing up non-Mormon in Utah, being anti Karen and unconditional love of Superheroes. Critics have praised her writing in award winning projects “Shrimp” and “#Karen” and compared it to industry giants Guillermo del Toro, Bong Joon-ho. Jones’ most recent upcoming release, “The Third Strike,” a documentary chronicling the freeing of unfairly incarcerated three-strike drug offenders premiered at Cinequest on March 7, 2020 and received a standing ovation. More information can be found HERE.
source: Chanel Green – [email protected]

Previous articleHalf-brother of Rae Sremmurd Charged with Killing Their Stepfather in Cold Blood
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Half-brother of Rae Sremmurd Charged with Killing Their Stepfather in Cold Blood

Fisher Jack - 0
*Rae Sremmurd’s half-brother has been charged with the murder of their stepfather/his father. Per TMZ, Michael Sullivan, who is the half-brother of Swae Lee and...
Read more
Social Heat

Australian Karen Accuses Man of Faking Disability Because He Used Handicapped Parking / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*An Australian man captured the moment when a woman accused him of faking his disability after he parked his car in the handicapped parking...
Read more
Social Heat

Sharon Osbourne Claims She Didn’t Use ‘Too Ghetto’ to Describe Holly Robinson Peete

Fisher Jack - 0
*Sharon Osbourne is trying to clear her name after former co-host of “The Talk” Holly Robinson Peete revealed that she called her “too ghetto”...
Read more
Social Heat

Meghan Markle to Buckingham Palace: Show Me Texts and Email of Alleged Bullying

Fisher Jack - 1
*Meghan Markle has issued a request to Buckingham Palace to see the emails and text messages from former palace aides who accused her of...
Read more
Social Heat

A-Rod’s Madison LeCroy Cheating Rumors Played a Big Role in Breakup with J-Lo

Fisher Jack - 1
*Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodiguez reportedly called it quits over the scandal between the former Yankees player and “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy. Apparently, the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO