Meet MiAngel Cody: She Helped Kim Kardashian Commute Over 40 Life Sentences / VIDEO

*Federal lawyer, writer and producer, MiAngel Cody (most notably known for leading the 90 Days of Freedom campaign alongside Kim Kardashian), has dedicated her career to the defense of men and women sentenced to life in federal prison for drugs and has fought to end the unfair policies that put them there. The new documentary directed by award-winning filmmaker, Nicole Jones, is out today and chronicles the work of this powerhouse, MiAngel Cody, and her team of fearless female attorneys from the Decarceration Collective.

The Decarceration Collective is a woman-powered law firm led by MiAngel who has spent countless hours, days and years doing probono work that has saved the lives of 43 people and counting. Consider these power-house women proverbial “lock pickers.” This team has set the precedent that the Sixth Amendment demands the highest caliber of representation to those with the least financial means, especially when their life or freedom is at stake.

“The Third Strike” follows Cody and her women warriors as they work tirelessly to free Edward Douglas, Alton Mills and Ismael Rosa, all serving unfair life without parole sentences for minor drug offenses. Also depicted are the families of those recently freed, as their stories showcase the heartbreak and lasting effect that these unfair sentences have caused. The women of The Decarceration Collective not only have changed the lives of the incarcerated, but their families as well through support, hope and change.

“I am so hyped about this film. It’s powerful, powerful and so urgently needed. This is a movement! MiAngel and her team are generating a lot of light in the darkness” Senator Cory Booker.

Unjust. Unbalanced. Unforgiving. Unreasonable. Unacceptable. “The Third Strike” is a gut-wrenching tale of our broken system and is an acclaimed must watch currently available for sale on iTunes and streaming services everywhere.

About MiAngel Cody:

MiAngel Cody picks locks to prison cages. She is nationally recognized for her dedicated defense of men and women sentenced to life in federal prison. MiAngel has defended hundreds of people in federal court and won freedom for 40 life-sentenced prisoners. Her victories include 6 successful commutations from the president of the United States. MiAngel has been described as a national “Powerhouse Litigator.” During her historic #90DaysOfFreedom Campaign, in three short months, MiAngel and her team won freedom for 17 federal prisoners unfairly sentenced to life without parole for drugs. Before launching her own criminal defense firm, MiAngel worked as a corporate litigator and Chicago Federal Defender. Prior to becoming a lawyer, MiAngel was a death penalty investigator who spent seven years listening to death row prisoners in Louisiana and Georgia.

Cody is a 2014 recipient of the Federal Bar Association’s National Younger Federal Lawyer of the Year Award. In 2018, MiAngel received the prestigious Soros Justice Advocacy Fellowship. In 2019, the American Constitution Society named her a “Legal Legend.” In 2020, she received the Ida B. Wells Achievement Award from the Chicago Black Women Lawyers Association. Essence Magazine has named MiAngel a “Top 100 Woke Change Agent in America.” More information can be found HERE.