WATCH: Lacey Whitlow of ‘Love After Lockup’ Opens Up About Drama with Former #FelonBae John [EUR Exclusive]

By Ny MaGee
*If you caught the latest season of We tv’s hit series “Life After Lockup” then you know it’s been one wild ride!

This season, per press release, the couples faced plenty of firsts in their new lives together – from new marriages to divorce, new homes to new children, all while living under the challenges of their parole. Possible restrictions abound: early curfews, random check-ins, drug tests, travel prohibitions, consorting with ex-cons combined with the temptations of alcohol and drugs, the stakes were high. All season, viewers were left wondering after each episode, will they stay together and stay out of prison?

We caught up with cast member Lacey Whitlow ahead of last week’s season finale to dish about her kray-kray storyline with her husband Shane and her former felon bae John.

John believes Lacey called the cops on him and had him locked up. She sets the record straight about that in our exclusive video interview above. She also opens up about her experience on the series, the response from fans, and reveals what’s on her bucket list. She even tells us the reality series that’s her guilty pleasure. Check out our conversation via the clip above. 

If you missed this season to “Life After Lockup,” get caught up here.

