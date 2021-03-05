Friday, March 5, 2021
Home Arts
Arts

John Ridley’s Nō Studios Launches Artist Grant Program

By billie1225
0

John Ridley
John Ridley & NŌ Studios partners with gener8tor to distribute up to $100,000 annually to Wisconsin creatives

*Today, Nō Studios founder John Ridley announced that the organization has established the Nō Studios Artist Grant Program. The program, entirely self-funded by the Nō Studios collaborative, has pledged to give up to $100,000 annually to support Wisconsin artists, especially those in historically underserved populations, to help them realize the completion of their artistic endeavors. Individual artists and the creative industry have been especially hard hit by the pandemic. This program will add resources to the Wisconsin artistic community at a critical time.

The Artist Grant Program was established to support Wisconsin-based creatives working in a range of disciplines including, but not limited to, visual arts, photography, music, film, dance, fashion, poetry, creative writing and performance. The program will distribute up to $25,000 quarterly to qualifying artists with special consideration given to those identifying as BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, female or female identifying, disabled and/or veterans. Individual recipients are eligible to receive grants up to $10,000 each.

“I remember how challenging it was to find resources to complete the creative projects I wanted to complete,” said John Ridley, Nō Studios founder. “It’s an honor to be able to help fund artists and provide the resources they need to help them realize their vision.”

Nō Studios is partnering with gener8tor, a Wisconsin based platform that provides resources and connections to people working in the creative economy to help run the program. gener8tor will be responsible for handling artist grant submissions, the juried selection process and providing programming support to selected artists through mentoring, professional development and networking opportunities.

“We are fortunate to partner with Nō Studios in advancing this remarkable effort,” said Joe Kirgues, gener8tor co-founder. “By providing a structure of professional development and mentorship, we can support creative professionals and help them execute their creative projects.”

The first application submission round will begin in early March, with grants awarded in June. Individual artists living and working in Wisconsin are encouraged to apply at nostudiosartistgrant.com. gener8tor will also offer a series of webinars and virtual office hours to help artists with the grant application process. A jury of creative professionals from outside of Wisconsin will review all applications and award the grants.

“Artists help us reflect on our common human experiences be they hopeful, confusing, inspiring or painful,” added Ridley. “At this time in particular, we need individuals who can help us make sense of the times we live in and help us understand life and each other a little bit better.”

Link to short video announcing the program: https://vimeo.com/513060363

Nō Studios Update

In addition to establishing the grant program, Nō Studios has taken certain opportunities afforded by the pandemic to upgrade current live streaming infrastructure and add to its robust virtual programming capability. The in-venue first floor gallery space is being renovated to create a production studio and upgraded performance stage with enhanced lighting, acoustics and cameras. Nō Studios has also acquired professional grade production software and hired e-production experts to manage this program.

To complement its production capability and expand the audience for its virtual programming calendar, Nō Studios has entered into partnerships both in Milwaukee and nationally, including with the UCLA Black Alumni Association and Bridges. The UCLA Black Alumni Association will produce and co-host a series of Nō Studios curated virtual events including Nō Boundaries, an emerging filmmaker series. Bridges, in partnership with Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra (MYSO), will continue a series of events this year similar to the Frankly Music live conversation and performance that featured Anthony McGill in January.

About Nō Studios

Founded by Academy Award winner and Wisconsin native John Ridley, Nō Studios is both a member-driven physical space based in Milwaukee as well as a digital platform geared toward artists and art lovers. Nō Studios is dedicated to supporting talent, elevating artists, and most importantly to bridging communities through the shared appreciation of interpersonal expression. www.nostudios.com

About gener8tor

gener8tor is a turnkey platform for the creative economy that connects startups, entrepreneurs, artists, investors, universities and corporations. The gener8tor platform includes pre-accelerators, accelerators, corporate programming, conferences and fellowships focused on entrepreneurs, artists and musicians. gener8tor.com
Source: Vicky Shokatz – [email protected]

Previous articleKembo Mohadi: Zimbabwe’s Vice President Resigns Amid Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct
Next articleDaughter of Rudy Giuliani Pens Essay About Her Love of Threesomes
billie1225http://www.BillieJordan.com

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Janet Hubert Admits She Contemplated Suicide After ‘Fresh Prince’ Firing

Fisher Jack - 0
*In a new interview, Janet Hubert opens up about her audition process for ‘The Fresh Prince,’ and the changes the cult-classic show endured, including...
Read more
Social Heat

You’re Not Getting Stimulus Check if You Make Over $80,000

Fisher Jack - 0
*If you are making $80,000 or more then you might not be eligible for the next Stimulus payment as Joe Biden and Democrats agreed...
Read more
Social Heat

For Your Own Safety DON’T Ask Mathew Knowles to Compare Beyonce to Chloe Bailey! / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*If you get an interview with Mathew Knowles, the one thing you might not want to do is ask him to compare Chloe Bailey...
Read more
Social Heat

Philly Teen Wanted by Colleges – She’s Received over $1M in Scholarship Funds

Fisher Jack - 0
*Philadelphia high school senior #ShanyaRobinsonOwens inspired many when she applied to more than 20 colleges and universities—and the latest update in her story will have...
Read more
Social Heat

He Was Only 29 – ‘Degrassi’ Star Jahmil French Has Died

Fisher Jack - 0
*Jahmil French, an actor best known for his role as Dave Turner in the Canadian teen series “Degrassi: The Next Generation,” has died. According to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO