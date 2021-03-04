Janet Jackson: Four-hour Documentary Event About Singer’s Legacy Coming to A+E

*A+E Networks have ordered a two-night, four-hour documentary event about the life and legacy of Janet Jackson. The project has the working title “JANET,” and coincides with the 40th anniversary of her debut album. Janet will executive produce the doc with brother Randy Jackson, and promises to offer unprecedented access to the singer’s life.

Here’s more from Variety:

Filming on “JANET” has been underway for three years. The doc follows Janet as her family is going through the loss of her father, Joseph, the patriarch of the Jackson dynasty who passed in 2018. Producers were granted exclusive access to archival footage and never-before-seen home videos while developing the documentary for the past three years. “JANET” will also detail the most talked-about moments of her life, including her 2004 Super Bowl appearance with Justin Timberlake in which she inadvertently exposed a portion of her breast, sparking controversy that would hover for more than a decade. The docu will also explore Jackson’s reaction to the death of her brother, the legendary and also controversial Michael Jackson, and her process of becoming a mother.

READ MORE: Search Janet Jackson Why Janet Jackson Never Got to Play Lena Horne [EUR Video Throwback]

“JANET” is targeted for debut in early 2022 on Lifetime and A&E.

The documentary is part of more than 2,500 hours of new programming announced at the A+E Networks upfront this week, per Variety.

“The last year has taught all of us much about the world and our place within it, as individuals and as content creators,” said A+E Networks group president Paul Buccieri. “Across our entire portfolio we’re reinforcing our strong foundation and will continue using our platforms to elevate relevant, resonant and diverse voices; telling their stories, focused on reaching the widest possible audience. As an organization, we have become even more dedicated to corporate social responsibility, proactively and positively activating our resources to impact communities everywhere. Given its importance, it is front-and-center within our presentation.”

Other unscripted multi-part series in the works at A+E Networks include: