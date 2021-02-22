Monday, February 22, 2021
André Leon Talley in Eviction Battle Over New York Mansion

By Ny MaGee
Getty

*André Leon Talley is embroiled in a legal dispute with former Manolo Blahnik USA chief executive officer George Malkemus and his husband Anthony Yurgaitis

Talley is facing eviction from a $1 million White Plains, N.Y., home over nonpayment of rent. The fashion influencer claims he owns the property.

Here’s more from WWD:

Malkemus and Yurgaitis first took legal action last fall, citing a nonpayment proceeding in White Plains City Court. In late January, Talley filed a complaint in the Supreme Court of the State of New York’s Westchester County.

While Talley claims to own the property through a gentlemen’s agreement with Malkemus and Yurgaitis, the defendants contend Talley has fallen behind in rent by “hundreds of thousands of dollars.” Talley’s court documents allege that he made “episodic payments totaling $995,558” and has paid for such costly repairs as replacing the boiler and repairing the roof, annual landscaping and yard services.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Officially Ditch Royal Roles, Stripped of Titles

 

Talley’s attorney Erik Weinick said in a statement “We think we have a strong case and we look forward to having our day in court.”

Malkemus’ lawyer Edward David, said, “Talley is telling a story. Our story is very, very different. Talley leased the property from George and Anthony. He paid rent sporadically throughout the term of the lease. He never exercised any right to buy the paper [mortgage]. And he’s lived there since 2004 and has fallen drastically behind in paying rent, taxes and insurance. At this point, my clients have had enough — had enough of carrying him.”

Meanwhile, fashion insiders are said to be backing Malkemus and Yugaitis. One anonymous tea spiller told theNew York Post, “I worked for George Malkemus and Tony Yurgaitis for many years, and can confidently say that [Talley’s] accusations are complete stuff and nonsense. 

“They are two of the most generous, loyal and forgiving people on the planet. They would give you the shirts off their backs and would never expect them to be returned. That they’ve maintained these qualities for decades, in an industry made up of so many egomaniacal vipers, is astonishing. 

“They are also extremely private, so I can only imagine they feel betrayed and saddened that their friendship and devotion have been distorted into a web of petty lies.”

A counterclaim from Malkemus’ and Yugaitis’ legal team is expected to be filed by March 5, according to the report. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

