Today on THE REAL (02-19-21), Tessica Brown and the doctor who removed Gorilla Glue from her hair, Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng, appeared together, exclusively, for the first time on national television. Tessica takes the opportunity to publicly thank him and Dr. Obeng explains just how much her donation is helping to pay it forward for reconstructive surgeries for those who can’t afford it.

Tessica Brown: “Dr. Obeng, I thank you so much. I was trying to write you a letter, but I think it’s turning into a book at this point.”

Dr. Michael Obeng: “I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart and on behalf of the Foundation for Reconstructive Surgery, thank you for your donation. People don’t understand what this donation is going to do. For the last 14 years, we’ve been going to Africa and developing countries to do reconstructive surgeries and of course, it’s a team effort. People like yourself, people like the ladies on this show…because of you guys and because of all my friends and well-wishers and my patients in Beverly Hills, we have restored over 1500 people in seven different countries and three different continents all free of charge. So, this money is going to very good use. Because of you, we can touch more people and help more people and improve communities, so thank you very much.”

Garcelle Beauvais: “That’s the beauty of paying it forward. The fact that you did the surgery pro-bono for her, that’s the pain of paying it forward and her being able to give back to you and you can help other people. I love this story!”

