Activist Tamika D. Mallory to Release Debut Book Through Charlamagne’s ‘Black Privilege Publishing’

*Activist Tamika Mallory, co-founder of 2017’s Women’s March, and co-founder of social justice organization Until Freedom, is set to make her literary debut with “STATE OF EMERGENCY” via Charlamagne Tha God’s BLACK PRIVILEGE PUBLISHING, a new imprint from Atria Books at Simon & Schuster.

Charlamagne shared in the book’s announcement that “Tamika is one of those people who’s ALWAYS on the frontlines fighting for us—not for self-serving reasons, but because she cares about Black People. STATE OF EMERGENCY is going to immortalize her words and give black people a study guide that will help us navigate our way to true freedom.”

Simon & Schuster noted that “STATE OF EMERGENCY will also share Mallory’s trusted voice and inextricable experience—drawn from a lifetime of front line culture-shifting activism, organizing and fighting for equal justice—on how best to continue the country’s onward advancement and momentum toward true equality and social justice.”

About the book, per Simon & Schuster: From Tamika D. Mallory, trailblazing social justice leader, movement strategist, globally recognized civil rights activist, and cofounder of the historic Women’s March on Washington and Until Freedom—an unflinching history of American systemic racism, a first-hand view of what makes for effective activism today, and a vision for lasting, positive change.

“This country can’t undo the gross atrocities and inner and outer scars committed against the Black, brown, indigenous, and immigrant lives that were sacrificed for the benefit of its creation, development, and rise,” said Mallory, “But it is now clear that we, the people, who have toiled, sacrificed and contributed an indelible handprint from the soil to the soul of this nation, will no longer tolerate the continual systemic injustice, inequality, inequity, and indignities against the communities our government never bothered to correct. We’re owed the same American Dream of this nation as those who seek the haven of it. And the time is now.”

Charlamagne added: “Now, thanks to Black Privilege Publishing, we don’t just read and write—we read, we write, and we publish our own narratives.”

He also noted that “Black Privilege Publishing is a home for the descendants of slaves impacted by Anti-Literacy Laws to forge stories that our ancestors could only dream of reading.”