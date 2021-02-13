Wait. What?! Salon Owner (Eric Vaughn) Admits to Using Gorilla Glue on Clients’ Hair for Years

Aha! The truth is now coming out. For whatever reason, a hairdresser has made a mind-blowing admission that he uses Gorilla Glue on clients — but warns there is only one way to “safely” use it on hair.

The stylist, a salon owner by the name of Eric Vaughn revealed in a now-viral TikTok video (see it below) that he uses the industrial-strength adhesive to secure hair extensions.

“So I’ve been using Gorilla Glue on people’s hair for years, but this is the only way that you should ever use it — at the end of a sew-in,” he says as he demonstrates on a blond woman.

“I’ll take my threads and knot them together, take a tiny little dot of Gorilla Glue, blow dry and cut that and that knot is going nowhere,” Vaughn says.

He adds: “But don’t put this on your actual hair.”

Vaughn’s video admission comes in the wake of the infamous ordeal suffered by Tessica Brown, the 40-year-old Louisiana woman whose hair had been stuck solid for a month after she used the glue as a hairspray substitute.

As we reported, Brown’s ordeal is now history because Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng performed a $12,500 surgical procedure at no cost to Brown after hearing about her desperate pleas for help.

Meanwhile, Vaughn’s video has received more than 326,000 likes as of Friday morning and thousands of comments — several of them shocked.

Among the many commenters was one who wrote, “I’m sorry but no Gorilla Glue should be around my hair or head.”

Another critic questioned Vaughn’s ethics as a professional, despite his admonition not to use Gorilla Glue on actual hair.

You really out there asking to get your license taken away?” they asked.

Meanwhile, another simply wrote: “Didn’t we learn the lesson with the other girl?”

That’s a good question ’cause Tessica Brown, the Gorilla Glue Girl, was not really paying attention and didn’t read the label, etc. However, a professional hair stylist KNOWS better and chose to use it on purpose. That’s just plain negligence