Sunday, February 7, 2021
Nothing to See Here: Andrew Gillum’s Wife R. Jai Accepted His Bisexuality Before Marriage

By Fisher Jack
*We have some good news to report about Andrew Gillum, the former mayor of Tallahassee, Florida, and gubernatorial candidate. Just about a year ago to say he was in a sunken place would’ve been an understatement. If you recall, he was found naked and heavily inebriated in a hotel room in South Beach with a male sex worker. Lord have mercy! Of course, after that, everyone assumed his marriage was over. Actually, it’s not. He and his wife, R. Jai, have worked things out.

“I think that the pandemic probably saved our marriage,” R. Jai told GQ. “In the sense that we couldn’t go anywhere,” Andrew added.

You see, they were forced to confront many issues that were brought about, really from his run for governor of Florida, including the depression and the heavy drinking that followed his loss. But what about the sexual escapade with that dude, you’re no doubt asking? That would be Andrew’s bisexuality. Umm, er, that’s not a problem. They dealt with that before they got hitched which was in 2009.  Obviously, R Jai is fine with it.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: RIP Leon Spinks: Legendary Boxer and Heavyweight Champion Dead At 67

R Jai and Andrew Gillum (Getty)
R Jai and Andrew Gillum (Getty)

Here’s more via MadameNoire:

After growing up knowing that he was attracted to both women and men and getting over misconceptions about how bisexuality worked (“As I understood it, it was basically gay men who were trying to pass in a heterosexual relationship when that wasn’t really what they were attracted to,” he told the magazine of past thinking), he dated both as an adult before meeting and falling in love with R. Jai. Wanting to be open and honest with her, Gillum told her about his sexuality.

“I had a lot of questions, some of which he could answer, some of which he couldn’t,” she said. “But I guess maybe it was that confidence in me really believing what he had to say about me and us [that] made it better.… It made me want to at least say, ‘Okay, let’s see. Let’s figure this thing out.’ ”

But that doesn’t mean she was immediately all in. Still, once they sat down and discussed everything, R. Jai was open-minded.

“What mainly concerned me, it was for me: What does this mean for our relationship? How does this work?” she said. When he made it clear that it didn’t mean he wanted to be with anyone else, they moved on. “Once we got past all that, nothing has changed [from] the Andrew that I’ve dated on and off for about six years, Andrew that I’ve known as a friend for even longer,” she said of her thinking at the time. “So now I’m like, ‘We’re just a couple dealing with the same things that other people deal with.’ There is nothing different.”

The couple actually discussed, albeit briefly, the possibility of Andrew coming out before he ran for mayor of Tallahassee in 2014. They backed away from the idea mainly because of the attention that likely would have put on their private lives.

The expose in GQ isn’t the first time the Gillums have been forthcoming about the shocking scandal and how it impacted their marriage for the worst — and inevitably the best. The couple appeared on The Tamron Hall Show last fall as a united front. At the time, R. Jai addressed people who criticized him for keeping his sexuality private when it comes to public life.

“He didn’t have to say it. I don’t think it’s anyone’s business,” she said at the time. “I don’t think it’s fair to people who are not heterosexual or assumed heterosexual that they should ever have to say or disclose what they are because of how judgmental people are. I also know and I think he mentioned it to you that so many people just don’t understand bisexuality. They think they can wrap their heads around gay, but bisexuality is just something different.”

“I just believe that love and sexuality sits on a spectrum,” she added. “All I care about is what’s between us.”

Struggle For Black Head Coaching Opportunities Continues in NFL
REGINA KING Talks Representation and Changing the Narrative: 'We're Not Going Anywhere
Fisher Jack

