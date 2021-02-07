*Good Lord! What the hell is this woman’s problem?! On Friday in Carroll County, GA (Metro Atlanta), a substitute teacher was charged with 19 counts of child molestation in the wake of an investigation by the local sheriff’s office.

In a statement released by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Amelia Ressler, 30, was arrested after staff members at Mt. Zion Elementary School reported allegations of misconduct involving her engaging in “indecent and immoral acts while in the presence of school-aged children.” The school is near Carrollton, which is approximately 54 miles west of Atlanta.

What makes the situation even more damaging for Ressler is that investigators have in their possession photos and video of Ressler masturbating in front of a second-grade classroom, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Ashley Hulsey told NBC News.

Wow.

Authorities are currently in the process of conducting interviews with the 19 children who were present in the classroom during the alleged incident. Additional charges could be added based on those interviews, according to Hulsey.

Officials with the sheriff’s office and Carroll County Schools have been in contact with the district attorney’s office, Hulsey said.

“We appreciate the dedication Carroll County Schools has for the safety of their students as they are working diligently to communicate with all parents of students affected and we will continue to work closely with them during the remainder of the investigation,” the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Ressler is currently being held in the county jail. Bond has not been set, jail records show.

The release announcing Ressler’s arrest also thanked Carroll County Schools for having the safety of students in mind and contacting law enforcement immediately.

“We will continue to work closely with them during the remainder of the investigation,” the statement concluded.

Again, with jaw dropped to the floor, all we can say is WOW!