‘Hey Everybody!’: Obama Crashes Black-Owned DC Bookstore’s Zoom Book Club (Watch)

*Black-owned MahoganyBooks in Washington D.C., a beacon of culture and conversation in the city’s Southeast region, had a last minute invite crash their recent virtual book club gathering.

Husband and wife store owners Derrick and Ramunda Young were hosting the virtual “Very Smart Brothas Book Club” at their remote meeting on Jan. 26 when they introduced a “special guest,” former President Barack Obama.

“So they scheduled someone else in, but they couldn’t make it, so I had to fill in,” Obama, 59, joked at the start of the video, which was shared on his social media pages Tuesday.

The gathering held ahead of MahoganyBooks’ Black History Month celebrations was the group’s first since the COVID-19 pandemic, and probably one they will never forget.

“I wanted to come here because I thought, Let’s see if we can find a way to support our excellent African American independent bookstores,” Obama explained.

“I also just wanted to see who the brothers called themselves ‘The Very Smart Brothas Book Club’ were,“ he added jokingly.

Watch below: