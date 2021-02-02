Jennifer Lopez to Star in Netflix Assassin Drama ‘The Mother’

*Jennifer Lopez has been tapped to star in the upcoming Netflix action-drama “The Mother,” written by “Lovecraft Country’s” Misha Green.

According to Deadline, Lopez plays an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she gave up years ago. The actress will produce the film with her longtime producing partner Elaine Goldsmith Thomas for Nuyorican Productions, as well as her manager, Benny Medina; Roy Lee and Miri Yoon for Vertigo Entertainment; and Green. Niki Caro (Mulan) is in talks to direct.

A release date has yet to be announced for “The Mother.”

Meanwhile, Green will make her feature directorial debut on the next “Tomb Raider.”

We reported earlier, Alicia Vikander is reportedly set to reprise her role as Lara Croft, which she first took on in 2018’s “Tomb Raider.” The film grossed around $275M at the global box office.

MGM’s “Tomb Raider” will be produced by Graham King via his GK Films banner, and Elizabeth Cantillon via The Cantillon Company, per Deadline. The film will be released theatrically in the U.S. via United Artists Releasing, and internationally through Warner Bros.

Green, meanwhile, is producing Warner Brothers’ “Cleopatra Jones” and Makeready’s “The Gilded Ones.” She is also the co-creator, executive producer and writer of the WGN series “Underground,” which ran for one season and was nominated for four NAACP Image Awards and a TCA Award for Outstanding New Program by the Television Critics Association.