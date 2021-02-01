Monday, February 1, 2021
Home Entertainment Podcast
Podcast

The ‘Beauty Needs Me’ Podcast with Dunni Odumosu & Taleah Griffin Returns Thurs. Feb. 4

By Fisher Jack
0

Dunni Odumosu & Taleah Griffin - beauty-needs-me-beauty-needs-me-T70vy_u2IRb-aRvW652YH_Z
Dunni Odumosu & Taleah Griffin

*New episodes of iHeart award-nominated “Beauty Needs Me Podcast” will start to air weekly every Thursday as of February 4. Hosted by Taleah Griffin, a previous publicist and writer turned model/actress/host, and Dunni Odumosu, a previous L’Oreal cosmetic chemist and now global biopharma professional, these 2 ladies have phenomenal much-needed voices in beauty. 

The podcast has previously featured discussions with brand founders like Urban SkinRx’s Rachel Roff, industry folk like Emmy winning hairstylist, Angela Styles and Dove’s Herman Riley, and the science behind the products we love (and need) to use and more!

“Beauty Needs Me,” hosted by two millennial women and self-proclaimed “lazy beauty girls,” seeks to cultivate an atmosphere of inclusivity in the beauty realm by amplifying the voices of Black women and other women of color. By combining their unique perspectives and worldly experiences, Taleah and Dunni have candidly insightful discussions that extend across color, culture & country lines.

Listen on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/beauty-needs-me/id1518861947
Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4RaEZD9XJUWccRbBwHSyvx
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beautyneedsme/?hl=en
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Beauty-Needs-Me-103532454766434

Beauty Needs Me - promo

Taleah Griffin Bio
Taleah is the Co-Founder/Co-Host and Producer of the podcast “Beauty Needs Me”. Nominated for Best Beauty & Fashion Podcast at the 2021 iHeart Radio Podcast Awards, “Beauty Needs Me” is a podcast that inspires conversations around beauty and wellness that cross color, culture and country lines.

She began her career as a publicist and culture writer and has spent the last decade as a professional actress and model. Prior to launching “Beauty Needs Me” she founded Le’Ru Productions, a production company that advocates for stories by women and people of color within television and film.

Ms. Griffin received her BS from Columbia College Chicago where she studied Marketing and is a graduate of The William Esper Studio.

Dunni Odumosu Bio
Dunni is a careerpreneur with entrepreneurial endeavors in beauty and a career in biopharma. Dunni is the Co-Founder and Co-host of the Beauty Needs Me podcast – nominated for the 2021 iHeart Radio Podcast Award for Best in Beauty & Fashion. Beauty Needs Me is an inclusive platform where honest and down to earth conversations about beauty, skincare and self-care cross color, culture and country lines. The podcast features discussions with founders, industry folk and the science behind the products we love to use and more!

Dunni is also the founder of House of AREWA (HOA), the modern-day matchmaker for independent beauty brands looking to expand into African markets. Dunni’s professional experience as a L’Oreal cosmetic chemist and her global roles in the biopharma industry allow her to use a scientific and international business mindset for beauty brands looking to expand into Africa. Dunni leads the way for HOA by leveraging relationships in the U.S. and African beauty industries to promote a two-way exchange of commerce and visibility. With a mission to bridge the gap between Africa and the global beauty industry, Dunni strives to create connections and opportunities for business growth within Africa.

Dunni received both her B.S. in Chemistry and M.S. in Quality Assurance/Regulatory Affairs from Temple University.

Previous articleInsane Wizardry: How Beal & Brodie Scored 6 Points in 3.1 Seconds to Beat KD’s Nets (Watch)
Next articleMeghan Markle Claims Buckingham Palace Forced Her to Drop Name From Archie’s Birth Certificate
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

800 Capitol Rioters Just Might Get Away Clean As Justice Dept. Considers Dropping Charges

Fisher Jack - 0
*While there were zero issues with locating and prosecuting Black Lives Matter protestors, The Washington Post reports that the FBI and Justice Department are...
Read more
Social Heat

Raz B and Moniece Slaughter do IG Live to Talk Chris Stokes Molestation Allegations / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*While she previously alluded back in 2010 that Raz B was lying about his allegations against Chris Stokes, in-between time, Moniece Slaughter, the mother...
Read more
Social Heat

Beyoncé’s Rapper ‘Cousin’ (Martell ‘Kardone’ Derouen) Shot Dead at 34

Fisher Jack - 0
*A Texas-based rapper by the name of Martell Derouen, who performed under the name Kardone, has died of a gunshot wound. He was 34....
Read more
Social Heat

The Washington Football Team Hires First Full-time Blk Female Coach in NFL: Jennifer King

Fisher Jack - 0
*The Washington Football Team’s latest move is another history-making one. After hiring the NFL’s first Black team president, Jason Wright, in August, Jennifer King has...
Read more
Social Heat

From Inauguration to Super Bowl: Amanda Gorman will Do Original Piece At the Big Game!

Fisher Jack - 0
*2021 is starting great for Amanda Gorman! After taking the world by storm with her powerful Inauguration Day poem, the 22-year-old star has just...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO