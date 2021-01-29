Wendy Williams Recalls Cocaine Addiction, One Night Stand with Method Man [VIDEO]

*Wendy Williams is promoting her upcoming biopic, so she has been an open book in the days leading up to the premiere.

Williams chatted with DJ Suss One this week and recalled her sexy encounter with Wu-Tang Clan member Method Man.

“I smoked a blunt … with Method Man while I gave him a bath and it was a one-night stand,” Williams said. “He’ll deny it, maybe not. It wasn’t in the movie because [he] is still very angry at me … for being me—for telling the truth. It was one night. We were in the club—a fight broke out and gunshots broke out. The fight was ridiculous. The whole Wu-Tang was there but it was only Meth up in the rafters. And see, that’s where I go to observe everything because I was by myself.”

She went on to say… “He goes, ‘Yo, Wendy!’ Because he’d been on the show before and he was f’d up,” she added. “I smelled the weed and I had weed but he had better … He rolled a blunt, we smoked a blunt, we watched the fight, we heard the gunshots, the cops came in. … I guess I batted my eyes and rocked my shoulders and I said, ‘You wanna come over?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, I’ll follow you.’”

The duo then headed to her penthouse in Jersey City. When Suss One asked if they went all the way, she replied, “Yes!”

As noted by Complex, the event likely went down between 2001—when Meth married his wife, Tamika Smith—and 2006, when he blasted Williams for publicly disclosing his wife’s battle with cancer, which she had been keeping a secret from her family.

“I’d like to thank Wendy Williams for bringing that to the masses ‘cause she didn’t have to go on the radio and say that shit,” he said. “I like to keep stuff like that private but yeah, [my wife] was sick. … that ain’t nobody fuckin business. … that’s her business, she didn’t want anybody to know about it. I respected her wishes right there.” He added, “Nobody knew anything until Wendy Williams said that shit.”

Hear him tell it in the #throback clip below.

Williams’ movie and documentary premieres on Lifetime this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.