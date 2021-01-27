Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Misha Green to Write, Direct ‘Tomb Raider’ Sequel + Cardi B to Star in Paramount Comedy ‘Assisted Living’

By Ny MaGee
*MGM has tapped “Lovecraft Country” writer/director Misha Green to make her feature directorial debut on the next “Tomb Raider.”

Alicia Vikander is reportedly set to reprise her role as Lara Croft, which she first took on in 2018’s “Tomb Raider.” The film grossed around $275M at the global box office. 

MGM’s “Tomb Raider” will be produced by Graham King via his GK Films banner, and Elizabeth Cantillon via The Cantillon Company, per Deadline. The film will be released theatrically in the U.S. via United Artists Releasing, and internationally through Warner Bros. 

Green, meanwhile, also has coming up the female-led action thriller “The Mother,” and is producing Warner Brothers’ “Cleopatra Jones” and Makeready’s “The Gilded Ones.” She is also the co-creater, executive producer and writer of the WGN series “Underground,” which ran for one season and was nominated for four NAACP Image Awards and a TCA Award for Outstanding New Program by the Television Critics Association.

READ MORE: ‘Lovecraft Country’ Star Michael K. Williams Had to Channel ‘My Own Trauma’ to Play Montrose

cardi b (purple dress1 - Getty)

In related news, Cardi B is set to star in Paramount’s upcoming film “Assisted Living.” The project marks the rapper’s feature debut in a leading role. 

Here’s more from Variety:

“Assisted Living” follows Amber (Cardi B), a small-time crook who finds herself in over her head when a heist goes wrong. On the run from the cops and her former crew, she struggles to find anywhere to hide. Running out of options, Amber disguises herself as an elderly woman and hides out in the one place no one will look — her estranged grandmother’s nursing home.

Paramount won rights to “Assisted Living” in a competitive bidding war in spring of 2019. The film is based on an original spec script by Kay Oyegun, a writer for “This Is Us.” Temple Hill and Stephen Love are producing.

The series is being described as a “raucous comedy” and compared to “Tootsie,” “Sister Act” and “Mrs. Doubtfire.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

