RADIOSCOPE RAW Podcast: Our Uncut 1993 Interview with Tag Team

Tag Team Portrait Shoot
NEW YORK, NEW YORK–OCTOBER 10: Rap group Tag Team (Cecil Glenn aka DC the Brain Supreme; Steve Gibson aka Steve Rolln) celebrate their hit single, “Whoomp! (There It Is)” wjen they appear in a portrait taken on October 10, 1994 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives).

*Party Peopllllllllle!

Episode 16 of our Radioscope Raw podcast features a 1993 chat with Cecil “DC The Brain Supreme” Glenn and Steve “Rolln” Gibson of Tag Team.

The Atlanta-based duo are back in the spotlight thanks to a new Geico commercial that remixes the lyrics of their lone hit “Whoomp! (There It Is)” to fit an ice cream theme – with “Whoomp” replaced by “Scoop,” and the “shaka-laka-shaka-laka” now “choco-laka-choco-laka” – as in choco-late syrup.

“Whoomp! (There It Is),” released May 7, 1993, had already blown up by the time we sat down with Tag Team that spring to talk about the record’s origins, the reaction when DC played a rough cut at famed Atlanta strip club Magic City (where he worked for four years as the house DJ), and the other tracks on the album.

Yes, there were other tracks.

Listen to our “Radioscope Raw” podcast of Tag Team’s 1993 Radioscope interview below.

Below: “Whoomp” Then (1993) and Now (2018)

