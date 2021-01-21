‘Da 5 Bloods’ Among Nominees for Online Film Critics Society’s 24th Annual Film Awards

*LOS ANGELES – The critics have spoken! The votes have been counted, and the Online Film Critics Society (OFCS) is excited to announce the nominees for its 24th annual film awards. The OFCS, which is comprised of nearly 300 film critics from around the world, will be announcing the final winners on January 25, 2021.

Despite an unusual movie-going season with the pandemic in play, OFCS handed out nods in a variety of categories, including Best Picture, Best Animated Feature, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress as well as Best Debut Feature.

“This list of nominations showcases the diversity and broad expressiveness of the film community. In a year where nothing was as we expected, and those expectations had to shift, cinema not only maintained its creativity and expansive canvas, but it managed to give new voices a chance to speak louder than they might have in any other year,” said Wesley Lovell, a member of the Governing Committee of OFCS, and founder of CinemaSight.com.

He added, “In our directing category alone, we have four women, each at varying points in their careers, alongside one of the major voices of his generation. It is one of our most diverse slates ever. As for the nominees of Best Picture, the feature films represent filmmakers from a wide array of backgrounds and experiences who are able to explore subjects that exemplify the breadth of American life in unique and compelling ways. I don’t think we could be more proud of the selections our members have made this year.”

And so, without further ado, here’s the list of nominees from OFCS:

BEST PICTURE

Da 5 Bloods

First Cow

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Minari

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Soul

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

The Wolf House

Wolfwalkers

BEST DIRECTOR

Emerald Fennell — Promising Young Woman

Eliza Hittman — Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Spike Lee — Da 5 Bloods

Kelly Reichardt — First Cow

Chloé Zhao — Nomadland

BEST ACTOR

Riz Ahmed — Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman — Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins — The Father

Delroy Lindo — Da 5 Bloods

Steven Yeun — Minari

BEST ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley — I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Viola Davis — Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Sidney Flanigan — Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Frances McDormand — Nomadland

Carey Mulligan — Promising Young Woman

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sacha Baron Cohen — The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chadwick Boseman — Da 5 Bloods

Bill Murray — On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr. — One Night in Miami

Paul Raci — Sound of Metal

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Maria Bakalova — Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Olivia Colman — The Father

Talia Ryder — Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Amanda Seyfried — Mank

Youn Yuh-jung — Minari

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Da 5 Bloods

Minari

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

First Cow

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

BEST EDITING

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Nomadland

Tenet

The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Da 5 Bloods

First Cow

Mank

Nomadland

Tenet

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

Soul

Tenet

BEST DEBUT FEATURE

Radha Blank — The Forty-Year-Old Version

Emerald Fennell — Promising Young Woman

Regina King — One Night in Miami

Darius Marder — Sound of Metal

Andrew Patterson –The Vast of Night

BEST FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

Another Round

Bacurau

Collective

La Llorona

Minari

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Boys State

Collective

Dick Johnson Is Dead

The Painter and the Thief

Time

ABOUT THE ONLINE FILM CRITICS SOCIETY

Founded is 1997 by film critic Harvey Karten, OFCS is a professional association that comprises of online film critics, film journalists, historians and scholars from around the world. The membership is dedicated to its mission of furthering the growth of the informed film audience by utilizing the Internet as a valuable source of news and commentary. OFCS provides a forum for its members to communicate and discuss ideas about journalism and cinema and encourage a high standard of journalism across online media platforms.

In 2001, OFCS began a 10-year partnership with the film and television review website, Rotten Tomatoes, until it was purchased by Flixster, now owned by Fandango. Despite changes in the relationship, many OFCS critics still contribute to Rotten Tomatoes.

With a global and diverse group of nearly 300 film and television critics, the organization is a volunteer group run by its membership. Every year, the organization hands out awards, celebrating the best in feature films. For more information about OFCS, visit OFCS.org

ON A SOCIAL NOTE:

Find OFCS: OFCS.org

Follow OFCS: @OFCS on Twitter

Be a Friend on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheOFCS

source: Wyllisa Bennett / www.WyllisaBennett.com