‘Da 5 Bloods’ Among Nominees for Online Film Critics Society’s 24th Annual Film Awards

*LOS ANGELES – The critics have spoken! The votes have been counted, and the Online Film Critics Society (OFCS) is excited to announce the nominees for its 24th annual film awards. The OFCS, which is comprised of nearly 300 film critics from around the world, will be announcing the final winners on January 25, 2021.
Despite an unusual movie-going season with the pandemic in play, OFCS handed out nods in a variety of categories, including Best Picture, Best Animated Feature, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress as well as Best Debut Feature.
“This list of nominations showcases the diversity and broad expressiveness of the film community. In a year where nothing was as we expected, and those expectations had to shift, cinema not only maintained its creativity and expansive canvas, but it managed to give new voices a chance to speak louder than they might have in any other year,” said Wesley Lovell, a member of the Governing Committee of OFCS, and founder of CinemaSight.com.
He added, “In our directing category alone, we have four women, each at varying points in their careers, alongside one of the major voices of his generation. It is one of our most diverse slates ever. As for the nominees of Best Picture, the feature films represent filmmakers from a wide array of backgrounds and experiences who are able to explore subjects that exemplify the breadth of American life in unique and compelling ways. I don’t think we could be more proud of the selections our members have made this year.”
And so, without further ado, here’s the list of nominees from OFCS:
BEST PICTURE
- Da 5 Bloods
- First Cow
- I’m Thinking of Ending Things
- Minari
- Never Rarely Sometimes Always
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Soul
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- Soul
- The Wolf House
- Wolfwalkers
BEST DIRECTOR
- Emerald Fennell — Promising Young Woman
- Eliza Hittman — Never Rarely Sometimes Always
- Spike Lee — Da 5 Bloods
- Kelly Reichardt — First Cow
- Chloé Zhao — Nomadland
BEST ACTOR
- Riz Ahmed — Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman — Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins — The Father
- Delroy Lindo — Da 5 Bloods
- Steven Yeun — Minari
BEST ACTRESS
- Jessie Buckley — I’m Thinking of Ending Things
- Viola Davis — Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Sidney Flanigan — Never Rarely Sometimes Always
- Frances McDormand — Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan — Promising Young Woman
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Sacha Baron Cohen — The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Chadwick Boseman — Da 5 Bloods
- Bill Murray — On the Rocks
- Leslie Odom Jr. — One Night in Miami
- Paul Raci — Sound of Metal
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Maria Bakalova — Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Olivia Colman — The Father
- Talia Ryder — Never Rarely Sometimes Always
- Amanda Seyfried — Mank
- Youn Yuh-jung — Minari
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
- Da 5 Bloods
- Minari
- Never Rarely Sometimes Always
- Promising Young Woman
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- First Cow
- I’m Thinking of Ending Things
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Nomadland
- One Night in Miami
BEST EDITING
- Da 5 Bloods
- Mank
- Nomadland
- Tenet
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Da 5 Bloods
- First Cow
- Mank
- Nomadland
- Tenet
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
- Da 5 Bloods
- Mank
- Minari
- Soul
- Tenet
BEST DEBUT FEATURE
- Radha Blank — The Forty-Year-Old Version
- Emerald Fennell — Promising Young Woman
- Regina King — One Night in Miami
- Darius Marder — Sound of Metal
- Andrew Patterson –The Vast of Night
BEST FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
- Another Round
- Bacurau
- Collective
- La Llorona
- Minari
BEST DOCUMENTARY
- Boys State
- Collective
- Dick Johnson Is Dead
- The Painter and the Thief
- Time
