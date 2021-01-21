Thursday, January 21, 2021
‘Da 5 Bloods’ Among Nominees for Online Film Critics Society’s 24th Annual Film Awards

Spike-Lee-Da-5-Bloods
Spike Lee and the cast of ‘Da 5 Bloods’ – photo via David Lee/Netflix

*LOS ANGELES – The critics have spoken! The votes have been counted, and the Online Film Critics Society (OFCS) is excited to announce the nominees for its 24th annual film awards. The OFCS, which is comprised of nearly 300 film critics from around the world, will be announcing the final winners on January 25, 2021.

Despite an unusual movie-going season with the pandemic in play, OFCS handed out nods in a variety of categories, including Best Picture, Best Animated Feature, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress as well as Best Debut Feature.

“This list of nominations showcases the diversity and broad expressiveness of the film community. In a year where nothing was as we expected, and those expectations had to shift, cinema not only maintained its creativity and expansive canvas, but it managed to give new voices a chance to speak louder than they might have in any other year,” said Wesley Lovell, a member of the Governing Committee of OFCS, and founder of CinemaSight.com.

He added, “In our directing category alone, we have four women, each at varying points in their careers, alongside one of the major voices of his generation. It is one of our most diverse slates ever. As for the nominees of  Best Picture, the feature films represent filmmakers from a wide array of backgrounds and experiences who are able to explore subjects that exemplify the breadth of American life in unique and compelling ways. I don’t think we could be more proud of the selections our members have made this year.”

And so, without further ado, here’s the list of nominees from OFCS:

BEST PICTURE

  • Da 5 Bloods
  • First Cow
  • I’m Thinking of Ending Things
  • Minari
  • Never Rarely Sometimes Always
  • Nomadland
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Soul
  • Sound of Metal
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

 

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

  • Onward
  • Over the Moon
  • Soul
  • The Wolf House
  • Wolfwalkers

 

BEST DIRECTOR

  • Emerald Fennell — Promising Young Woman
  • Eliza Hittman — Never Rarely Sometimes Always
  • Spike Lee — Da 5 Bloods
  • Kelly Reichardt — First Cow
  • Chloé Zhao — Nomadland

 

BEST ACTOR

  • Riz Ahmed — Sound of Metal
  • Chadwick Boseman — Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Anthony Hopkins — The Father
  • Delroy Lindo — Da 5 Bloods
  • Steven Yeun — Minari

Viola Davis - MA-RAINEY
Viola Davis as Ma Rainey

BEST ACTRESS

  • Jessie Buckley — I’m Thinking of Ending Things
  • Viola Davis — Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Sidney Flanigan — Never Rarely Sometimes Always
  • Frances McDormand — Nomadland
  • Carey Mulligan — Promising Young Woman

 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

  • Sacha Baron Cohen — The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Chadwick Boseman — Da 5 Bloods
  • Bill Murray — On the Rocks
  • Leslie Odom Jr. — One Night in Miami
  • Paul Raci — Sound of Metal

 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

  • Maria Bakalova — Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • Olivia Colman — The Father
  • Talia Ryder — Never Rarely Sometimes Always
  • Amanda Seyfried — Mank
  • Youn Yuh-jung —  Minari

 

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

  • Da 5 Bloods
  • Minari
  • Never Rarely Sometimes Always
  • Promising Young Woman
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

 

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

  • First Cow
  • I’m Thinking of Ending Things
  • Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Nomadland
  • One Night in Miami

 

BEST EDITING

  • Da 5 Bloods
  • Mank
  • Nomadland
  • Tenet
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

 

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

  • Da 5 Bloods
  • First Cow
  • Mank
  • Nomadland
  • Tenet

 

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

  • Da 5 Bloods
  • Mank
  • Minari
  • Soul
  • Tenet

 

BEST DEBUT FEATURE

  • Radha Blank — The Forty-Year-Old Version
  • Emerald Fennell — Promising Young Woman
  • Regina King — One Night in Miami
  • Darius Marder — Sound of Metal
  • Andrew Patterson –The Vast of Night

 

BEST FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

  • Another Round
  • Bacurau
  • Collective
  • La Llorona
  • Minari

 

BEST DOCUMENTARY

  • Boys State
  • Collective
  • Dick Johnson Is Dead
  • The Painter and the Thief
  • Time

 

ABOUT THE ONLINE FILM CRITICS SOCIETY

Founded is 1997 by film critic Harvey Karten, OFCS is a professional association that comprises of online film critics, film journalists, historians and scholars from around the world. The membership is dedicated to its mission of furthering the growth of the informed film audience by utilizing the Internet as a valuable source of news and commentary. OFCS provides a forum for its members to communicate and discuss ideas about journalism and cinema and encourage a high standard of journalism across online media platforms.

In 2001, OFCS began a 10-year partnership with the film and television review website, Rotten Tomatoes, until it was purchased by Flixster, now owned by Fandango. Despite changes in the relationship, many OFCS critics still contribute to Rotten Tomatoes.

With a global and diverse group of nearly 300 film and television critics, the organization is a volunteer group run by its membership. Every year, the organization hands out awards, celebrating the best in feature films. For more information about OFCS, visit OFCS.org

ON A SOCIAL NOTE:

Find OFCS:                              OFCS.org

Follow OFCS:                            @OFCS on Twitter

Be a Friend on Facebook:             https://www.facebook.com/TheOFCS

source: Wyllisa Bennett / www.WyllisaBennett.com

Fisher Jack

