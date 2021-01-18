Monday, January 18, 2021
Wendy Responds to ‘Nonsense’ Her Brother Posted About Her Snubbing Their Mother’s Funeral / WATCH

*Over the weekend, as we reported, Wendy Wiliams got a taste of her own medicine courtesy of her very own BROTHER. Dude came for her via an Instagram Live session saying she snubbed their mother’s funeral last November. Tommy Williams told fans how upset he was that his sister skipped out on their mom Shirley’s funeral, despite apparently still being in town.

Well, on Monday’s episode of “The Wendy Williams Show,” the host asked her audience: “Have you seen this nonsense my brother has been putting on the internet?”

A not-at-all happy Wendy Williams spoke directly to brother Tommy, saying: “Tommy, let me tell you something right now, all you are is my brother. You better stop talking the way you’re talking because now it’s dripping into my comment page.”

She said she wasn’t searching for her brother on her comments page and just wanted to see some fan feedback on her latest segments when all of a sudden she saw a bunch of comments regarding her sibling.

“I’m minding my own wendyshow.com business, and I’m seeing a lot of comments about, ‘Your brother doesn’t like you,’ or, ‘You better watch your back because your brother is on one,’ or, ‘Wendy, I can’t believe you’re this kind of person.’”

Wendy wasn’t through. She also had this message for brother Tommy:

“He’s pegging me to being a person that I am not. Honey, you don’t want me to start pegging you for being the person that you are. With full-blown receipts. I could fill the audience with receipts, with the leftovers all the way around the block.”

She had even more: “You are my brother, let’s keep it that way. If you wanna talk on the internet, then you talk about the things you think you know about yourself. You don’t wanna talk about the things that I know about you, for sure.”

For those that missed it, Tommy’s video over the weekend claimed Wendy and her son Kevin Jr., 19, attended the wake but not the funeral.

He said his sister had told him that she had to get going and wouldn’t be in the area during the time of the funeral but that she supposedly lied to him and stay in town to have lunch with her “serial cheater” ex-husband Kevin.

But what really seems to be blowing Tommy’s mind is that even though his sister apparently snubbed the services, her ex – whom she divorced last year after he fathered another woman’s kid – was in attendance.

Hmm, brother Tommy could be on to something. In all her displays of indignation at her brother for putting her on blast for missing the funeral, she still has NOT given a reason WHY.

