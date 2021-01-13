Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Home RadioScope-OldSchool
Entertainment

RADIOSCOPE RAW Podcast: Our Uncut 1993 Interview with Velvety Baritone Will Downing

By EURPublisher01
0

will downing
Will Downing (Getty Images)

*On Jan. 29, Will Downing will have released a mind-blowing 24 albums dating back to his self-titled debut in 1988. As previously reported, his quarantine-recorded “The Song Garden” is his latest studio effort, and continues the rich, lush warm-blanket baritone that set the mood for legions of fans for the past three decades.

This episode of Radioscope Raw revisits our second interview with the Brooklynite for his fourth album, 1993’s “Love’s the Place to Be,” his first outing since moving from Island to Mercury Records. The album’s singles – “There’s No Living Without You,” “Do You Still Love Me,” “Break Up to Make Up,” and “Nothing Has Ever Felt Like This” feat. Rachelle Ferrell – made some noise on the R&B chart, but lacked enough traction for the pop chart. Nevertheless, it went on to become his biggest selling album at the time, with about 235,000 copies sold in the United States and over 300,000 copies in the UK.

In addition to discussing the album, the then 29-year-old talked about growing up in Brooklyn, his early hoop dreams, his vocal influences, the reason he started shaving his head and much more.

Listen below!

Below are the singles released from “Love’s the Place to Be.”

Previous articleErnie Hudson Talks New Movie ‘Redemption Day’ and Waiting on ‘That One Great Role’
Next articleDespicable Don’s Failed Message to Pence to Overturn Election: You Can Be a Patriot ‘or a P*ssy’
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

YFN Lucci is A Wanted Man by the Atlanta Police Dept. in a Murder Case

Fisher Jack - 0
*ATL TV station CBS46 is reporting that Atlanta Police are looking for #YFNLucci as he's a suspect following his alleged connection to a murder. Police officers...
Read more
Social Heat

Sean Combs’ LA Home Reportedly Targeted by Burglars

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to the Daily Mail citing TMZ, Diddy’s house in Los Angeles has reportedly been targeted by burglars. Law enforcement told TMZ that an individual...
Read more
Social Heat

Damned if We Do or Don’t: FBI Warns of Violence if Trump is Removed Before End of Term

Fisher Jack - 0
*The FBI is warning that there will be a swarm of armed protests in Washington, D.C. and across all 50 U.S. states if Donald...
Read more
Social Heat

Bayonne NJ ‘Karen’ Arrested for Harassing Black Woman with N-word

Fisher Jack - 0
*A Bayonne, New Jersey “Karen,” identified as 60-year-old Claudia Emanuele, has been charged with harassment after viciously tormenting a 40-year-old Black woman, attacking her...
Read more
Social Heat

Forget Jeff Bezos (Amazon) – Elon Musk (Tesla) is Now World’s Richest Man

Fisher Jack - 0
*Tesla CEO Elon Musk just became the richest person in the world, with a net worth of more than $185 billion! According to CNBC, due...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO