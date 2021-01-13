RADIOSCOPE RAW Podcast: Our Uncut 1993 Interview with Velvety Baritone Will Downing

*On Jan. 29, Will Downing will have released a mind-blowing 24 albums dating back to his self-titled debut in 1988. As previously reported, his quarantine-recorded “The Song Garden” is his latest studio effort, and continues the rich, lush warm-blanket baritone that set the mood for legions of fans for the past three decades.

This episode of Radioscope Raw revisits our second interview with the Brooklynite for his fourth album, 1993’s “Love’s the Place to Be,” his first outing since moving from Island to Mercury Records. The album’s singles – “There’s No Living Without You,” “Do You Still Love Me,” “Break Up to Make Up,” and “Nothing Has Ever Felt Like This” feat. Rachelle Ferrell – made some noise on the R&B chart, but lacked enough traction for the pop chart. Nevertheless, it went on to become his biggest selling album at the time, with about 235,000 copies sold in the United States and over 300,000 copies in the UK.

In addition to discussing the album, the then 29-year-old talked about growing up in Brooklyn, his early hoop dreams, his vocal influences, the reason he started shaving his head and much more.

Listen below!

Below are the singles released from “Love’s the Place to Be.”