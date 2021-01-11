Iman: Supermodel Honors Late Husband David Bowie on His Birthday

Iman paid tribute to her late husband David Bowie on what would have been the music icon’s 74th birthday on Jan. 8th.

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, the supermodel, 65, said she will never remarry after the death of her ‘eternal love.’

“David is in our hearts and minds on a daily basis, for all of us,” she said of her family. “You know, this was my true love. My daughter once asked me if I would ever marry again and I said, ‘never’.

Over the weekend, Iman shared several posts on Instagram in honor of Bowie, whom she first met in 1990 after being introduced to him by a mutual friend.

“My attraction to her was immediate and all-encompassing. I couldn’t sleep for the excitement of our first date,” Bowie later said of the star. “That she would be my wife, in my head, was a done deal. I’d never gone after anything in my life with such passion… I just knew she was the one.”

Iman married the singer in 1992. He died of liver cancer in 2016. The two share 20-year-old daughter Lexi Jones.

On Saturday, she shared an old photo of Bowie kissing her on the forehead along with the caption: “Forehead kisses are kisses meant for the soul. #EternalLove #BowieForever.”

Speaking in the February issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK, Iman said Bowie is “hiding in plain sight. His fans are still around, his music is still relevant. And on the day of his passing, I went on a hike and a bluebird flew in front of me. A bluebird, above all things!”

She also described Bowie as “a very funny, warm gentleman – you know, everyone talks about him being futuristic, but no, he was not, he liked more than anything to wear a three-piece suit,” Iman said.

“It was a beautiful, ordinary life and that was what was great about it. We could live in New York, pick up our daughter from school, walk everywhere… You know, I wish we had had more years.”