Monday, January 11, 2021
Home News Black Celebrity Gossip
Black Celebrity Gossip

Iman: Supermodel Honors Late Husband David Bowie on His Birthday

By Ny MaGee
0

Iman for Harper’s Bazaar UK

Iman paid tribute to her late husband David Bowie on what would have been the music icon’s 74th birthday on Jan. 8th. 

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, the supermodel, 65, said she will never remarry after the death of her ‘eternal love.’

“David is in our hearts and minds on a daily basis, for all of us,” she said of her family. “You know, this was my true love. My daughter once asked me if I would ever marry again and I said, ‘never’.

Over the weekend, Iman shared several posts on Instagram in honor of Bowie, whom she first met in 1990 after being introduced to him by a mutual friend.

“My attraction to her was immediate and all-encompassing. I couldn’t sleep for the excitement of our first date,” Bowie later said of the star. “That she would be my wife, in my head, was a done deal. I’d never gone after anything in my life with such passion… I just knew she was the one.”

READ MORE: David Bowie Left $100M Fortune to Wife Iman and his Children

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IMAN (@the_real_iman)

Iman married the singer in 1992. He died of liver cancer in 2016. The two share 20-year-old daughter Lexi Jones. 

On Saturday, she shared an old photo of Bowie kissing her on the forehead along with the caption: “Forehead kisses are kisses meant for the soul. #EternalLove #BowieForever.”

Speaking in the February issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK, Iman said Bowie is “hiding in plain sight. His fans are still around, his music is still relevant. And on the day of his passing, I went on a hike and a bluebird flew in front of me. A bluebird, above all things!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IMAN (@the_real_iman)

She also described Bowie as “a very funny, warm gentleman – you know, everyone talks about him being futuristic, but no, he was not, he liked more than anything to wear a three-piece suit,” Iman said. 

“It was a beautiful, ordinary life and that was what was great about it. We could live in New York, pick up our daughter from school, walk everywhere… You know, I wish we had had more years.”

Previous articleHouse Majority Whip James Clyburn Says Capitol Hill Attack Was An Inside Job [VIDEO]
Next articleMelania Trump Plays Victim in First Statement on Deadly Capitol Riot
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Bayonne NJ ‘Karen’ Arrested for Harassing Black Woman with N-word

Fisher Jack - 0
*A Bayonne, New Jersey “Karen,” identified as 60-year-old Claudia Emanuele, has been charged with harassment after viciously tormenting a 40-year-old Black woman, attacking her...
Read more
Social Heat

Forget Jeff Bezos (Amazon) – Elon Musk (Tesla) is Now World’s Richest Man

Fisher Jack - 0
*Tesla CEO Elon Musk just became the richest person in the world, with a net worth of more than $185 billion! According to CNBC, due...
Read more
Social Heat

Candace Owens Defines Black Categories on Netflix and Uber Eats As ‘Segregation’

Fisher Jack - 0
*Candace Owens is making headlines once again for her controversial remarks. In her latest comments, she claimed that “Black” categories on Netflix and food...
Read more
Social Heat

Rapper Turnt Preacher is Back! Mase Named Pastor At Gathering Oasis Church in Atlanta

Fisher Jack - 1
*Mase is returning to the pulpit as the New York rapper is named the new pastor of Atlanta’s Gathering Oasis Church as of Sunday...
Read more
Social Heat

62 Points! Steph Curry Scores Career High in Golden State Victory Over Trailblazers

Fisher Jack - 0
*Sports fans around the world are celebrating Steph Curry after the NBA star scored big during Sunday night’s game against the Portland Trailblazers. The 32-year-old...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO